WATCH LIVE: School walkouts in the Inland Northwest

School walkouts are planned locally and around the country today beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Students participating will walkout for 17 minutes to honor the lives of the 17 people killed at Stoneman Douglas and press lawmakers to pass stricter gun control laws, according to EMPOWER, the group organizing the action.

KHQ will have crews throughout our area covering the walkouts. You can watch LIVE coverage right here in the video player above, on KHQ beginning at 9:50 a.m. and we'll also be streaming live on Facebook.