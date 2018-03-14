Yakima man accused of ramming into a patrol vehicle

(AP) - A 29-year-old Yakima man is accused of ramming a sheriff's deputy's patrol vehicle with a stolen pickup truck.



The Yakima Herald-Republic reports a deputy stopped the man driving the pickup for a minor traffic violation early Tuesday and asked him to step out after learning the vehicle had been reported stolen.



Instead of complying, authorities say the man drove off, and a pursuit ensued.



Court records say the driver came to a halt and rammed the back of the pickup into the deputy's vehicle.



Authorities say the man tried to bite deputies as they took him into custody.



The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says the deputy's vehicle was left inoperable, but the deputy had no injuries that required treatment.



The suspect is awaiting trial on possessing a stolen motor vehicle and domestic violence charges.



