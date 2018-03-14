Resident receives 2nd degree burns in Spokane Valley apartment fire

Wednesday morning, Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a reported commercial structure fire at 9408 E. Montgomery Avenue at 9:09 am.The caller reported dark smoke coming from a neighboring apartment.

Firefighters found the resident had freed from the fire and was sitting outside,with second degree burns on their forehead, mouth and knees. Firefighters from Engine 2 attended to the resident, while Rescue 8 entered the apartment and extinguished the smoldering fire in the living room of the apartment. Ladder 8 crews were tasked with ensuring that the fire had not spread to adjoining apartments, finding no fire spread.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The resident was using a home oxygen system, and the Spokane Valley Fire Department says it’s likely that the oxygen tubing ignited, resulting in the burns to the resident’s face and knees.

Spokane Valley Fire Department would like to remind everyone of the potential volatility of Home oxygen, and to be extremely careful with any fire around oxygen, including use of cigarettes.