Washington state leaders join kids in gun violence walkout

(AP) - Politicians in Washington state are joining students who are walking out of class to protest against gun violence.



It was part of a nationwide school walkout that calls for stricter gun laws following the massacre of 17 people at a Florida high school.



Governor Jay Inslee appeared at Ballard High School in Seattle.



Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan also joined students in a rally at the University of Washington's Red Square.



The Seattle Public Schools board urged students to stay on campus, both voicing support for the movement but also warning students they would unexcused for the absence.



In eastern Washington, Freeman High School in Rockford observed 18 minutes of silence, with the extra minute to honor their classmate who was killed in a shooting at the school last year.

3/14/2018 10:42:36 AM (GMT -7:00)