Washington state leaders join kids in gun violence walkout

Washington state leaders join kids in gun violence walkoutPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Video released of Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting man
Video released of Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting man
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Prosecutors have released video of the fatal shooting of an Oklahoma man by his bond agent - who was acquitted in the case - that shows the man asking why he was being arrested before he's shot. A jury found Chasity Carey not guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the Aug. 9 death of Brandon Williams. Jurors were shown the video in court.>>
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Prosecutors have released video of the fatal shooting of an Oklahoma man by his bond agent - who was acquitted in the case - that shows the man asking why he was being arrested before he's shot. A jury found Chasity Carey not guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the Aug. 9 death of Brandon Williams. Jurors were shown the video in court.>>
Father, mother and children in murder-suicide identified
Father, mother and children in murder-suicide identified
SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on a U.S. Airman in Washington state that allegedly fatally shot his two young children, their mother and himself (all times local): 5:09 p.m. Authorities have identified a family involved in a murder-suicide in Washington state. The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 33-year-old Samantha Field and her children, 4-year-old Ava and 2-year-old Ashen.>>
SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on a U.S. Airman in Washington state that allegedly fatally shot his two young children, their mother and himself (all times local): 5:09 p.m. Authorities have identified a family involved in a murder-suicide in Washington state. The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 33-year-old Samantha Field and her children, 4-year-old Ava and 2-year-old Ashen.>>
Dog dies on United Airlines flight after attendant orders passenger to put him in overhead bin
Dog dies on United Airlines flight after attendant orders passenger to put him in overhead bin
NEW YORK - United Airlines is accepting responsibility for a dog's in-flight death after a flight attendant ordered its owner put the pup in the overhead compartment. According to NBC 5, the passenger boarded the flight from Houston to New York with a french bulldog inside a TSA-approved carrier. Aviation website "The Points Guy" reported on Tuesday that passengers heard barking for part of the flight, but by the end of the trip, the dog was dead.>>
NEW YORK - United Airlines is accepting responsibility for a dog's in-flight death after a flight attendant ordered its owner put the pup in the overhead compartment. According to NBC 5, the passenger boarded the flight from Houston to New York with a french bulldog inside a TSA-approved carrier. Aviation website "The Points Guy" reported on Tuesday that passengers heard barking for part of the flight, but by the end of the trip, the dog was dead.>>
What's Juuling? This fad among young people has Spokane health officials worried
What's Juuling? This fad among young people has Spokane health officials worried
SPOKANE, Wash. It's slick, high tech and it looks like a thumb drive for a computer, which means it can be easily hidden and taken anywhere. This worries health officials over at Spokane Regional Health District. "It's very easy for youth in particular to conceal them from school professionals from families," says spokeswoman Kim Papich.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. It's slick, high tech and it looks like a thumb drive for a computer, which means it can be easily hidden and taken anywhere. This worries health officials over at Spokane Regional Health District. "It's very easy for youth in particular to conceal them from school professionals from families," says spokeswoman Kim Papich.>>
Kidnapped mom called police from inside car
Kidnapped mom called police from inside car
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley man is sitting in jail for allegedly kidnapping his family and taking them on a high-speed chase. Police say Rodney Bradley made it across state lines into Idaho and nearly made it to the Montana border before police were finally able to stop him. The call came in initially just before 11:30 and for the next hour, a wild ride ensued down Interstate 90 Eastbound.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley man is sitting in jail for allegedly kidnapping his family and taking them on a high-speed chase. Police say Rodney Bradley made it across state lines into Idaho and nearly made it to the Montana border before police were finally able to stop him. The call came in initially just before 11:30 and for the next hour, a wild ride ensued down Interstate 90 Eastbound.>>
WATCH LIVE: School walkouts in the Inland Northwest
WATCH LIVE: School walkouts in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. - School walkouts are planned locally and around the country today beginning at 10:00 a.m. Students participating will walkout for 17 minutes to honor the lives of the 17 people killed at Stoneman Douglas and press lawmakers to pass stricter gun control laws, according to EMPOWER, the group organizing the action.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - School walkouts are planned locally and around the country today beginning at 10:00 a.m. Students participating will walkout for 17 minutes to honor the lives of the 17 people killed at Stoneman Douglas and press lawmakers to pass stricter gun control laws, according to EMPOWER, the group organizing the action.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Doctors stunned to find massive ‘air pocket’ where man’s brain should be
Doctors stunned to find massive ‘air pocket’ where man’s brain should be
IRELAND - Doctors in Ireland made a wild discovery when they looked at brain scans of a man who'd been losing his balance. Turns out, he'd lost his mind. Well -- part of it, anyway. In his CT scans, you can see a three and a half inch pocket of air inside his skull. According to a report published in the British Medical Journal Case Reports, the elderly patient had suffered several falls and reported weakness on one side of his body. Doctors did a>>
IRELAND - Doctors in Ireland made a wild discovery when they looked at brain scans of a man who'd been losing his balance. Turns out, he'd lost his mind. Well -- part of it, anyway. In his CT scans, you can see a three and a half inch pocket of air inside his skull. According to a report published in the British Medical Journal Case Reports, the elderly patient had suffered several falls and reported weakness on one side of his body. Doctors did a>>
Washington state leaders join kids in gun violence walkout
Washington state leaders join kids in gun violence walkout
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Politicians in Washington state are joining students who are walking out of class to protest against gun violence. It was part of a nationwide school walkout that calls for stricter gun laws following the massacre of 17 people at a Florida high school. Governor Jay Inslee appeared at Ballard High School in Seattle. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan also joined students in a rally at the University of Washington's Red Square. The Seat...>>
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Politicians in Washington state are joining students who are walking out of class to protest against gun violence. It was part of a nationwide school walkout that calls for stricter gun laws following the massacre of 17 people at a Florida high school. Governor Jay Inslee appeared at Ballard High School in Seattle. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan also joined students in a rally at the University of Washington's Red Square. The Seat...>>
Yakima man accused of ramming into a patrol vehicle
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - A 29-year-old Yakima man is accused of ramming a sheriff's deputy's patrol vehicle with a stolen pickup truck. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports a deputy stopped the man driving the pickup for a minor traffic violation early Tuesday and asked him to step out after learning the vehicle had been reported stolen. Instead of complying, authorities say the man drove off, and a pursuit ensued. Court records say the driver came to a halt and ram...>>
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - A 29-year-old Yakima man is accused of ramming a sheriff's deputy's patrol vehicle with a stolen pickup truck. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports a deputy stopped the man driving the pickup for a minor traffic violation early Tuesday and asked him to step out after learning the vehicle had been reported stolen. Instead of complying, authorities say the man drove off, and a pursuit ensued. Court records say the driver came to a halt and ram...>>
800 tons of trash removed from Lewis County property
800 tons of trash removed from Lewis County property
CENTRALIA, Wash. (AP) - Lewis County crews have finished cleaning up a hoarder property after nearly a month. The Chronicle reports that Steve Skinner, leader of the solid waste division of Lewis County Public Works, said on Tuesday that nearly 800 tons of assorted trash costing the county about $98,000 was removed from the Centralia property. Previous owner Vic Bonagofski died at 72 years old in 2015 after being hit by a train on his bike. He was well known for collecting ca...>>
CENTRALIA, Wash. (AP) - Lewis County crews have finished cleaning up a hoarder property after nearly a month. The Chronicle reports that Steve Skinner, leader of the solid waste division of Lewis County Public Works, said on Tuesday that nearly 800 tons of assorted trash costing the county about $98,000 was removed from the Centralia property. Previous owner Vic Bonagofski died at 72 years old in 2015 after being hit by a train on his bike. He was well known for collecting ca...>>
Gov. Inslee declares March 14 'Stand Up for Safer Schools Day' in WA
Gov. Inslee declares March 14 'Stand Up for Safer Schools Day' in WA
OLYMPIA, Wash. - In respionse to nationwide protests surrounding stricter gun laws, Gov. Jay Inslee has declared Mar. 14 'Stand Up for Safer School Day' in Washington state. Inslee posted a picture of the proclamation on his Facebook, which includes recognition of an estimated 150,000 students who have lost their lives to gun violence, the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, and approximately 600 gun-related deaths in Washington state each year. Governor Jay Inslee>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. - In respionse to nationwide protests surrounding stricter gun laws, Gov. Jay Inslee has declared Mar. 14 'Stand Up for Safer School Day' in Washington state. Inslee posted a picture of the proclamation on his Facebook, which includes recognition of an estimated 150,000 students who have lost their lives to gun violence, the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, and approximately 600 gun-related deaths in Washington state each year. Governor Jay Inslee>>
Resident receives 2nd degree burns in Spokane Valley apartment fire
Resident receives 2nd degree burns in Spokane Valley apartment fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Wednesday morning, Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a reported commercial structure fire at 9408 E. Montgomery Avenue at 9:09 am.The caller reported dark smoke coming from a neighboring apartment. Engine 2 was first on scene at 9:14 am and seeing light smoke coming from an apartment, upgraded it to a working wire, bringing more resources to the scene. Engine 2 Firefighters found the>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Wednesday morning, Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a reported commercial structure fire at 9408 E. Montgomery Avenue at 9:09 am.The caller reported dark smoke coming from a neighboring apartment. Engine 2 was first on scene at 9:14 am and seeing light smoke coming from an apartment, upgraded it to a working wire, bringing more resources to the scene. Engine 2 Firefighters found the>>
WATCH LIVE: School walkouts in the Inland Northwest
WATCH LIVE: School walkouts in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. - School walkouts are planned locally and around the country today beginning at 10:00 a.m. Students participating will walkout for 17 minutes to honor the lives of the 17 people killed at Stoneman Douglas and press lawmakers to pass stricter gun control laws, according to EMPOWER, the group organizing the action.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - School walkouts are planned locally and around the country today beginning at 10:00 a.m. Students participating will walkout for 17 minutes to honor the lives of the 17 people killed at Stoneman Douglas and press lawmakers to pass stricter gun control laws, according to EMPOWER, the group organizing the action.>>
Father, mother and children in murder-suicide identified
Father, mother and children in murder-suicide identified
SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on a U.S. Airman in Washington state that allegedly fatally shot his two young children, their mother and himself (all times local): 5:09 p.m. Authorities have identified a family involved in a murder-suicide in Washington state. The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 33-year-old Samantha Field and her children, 4-year-old Ava and 2-year-old Ashen.>>
SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on a U.S. Airman in Washington state that allegedly fatally shot his two young children, their mother and himself (all times local): 5:09 p.m. Authorities have identified a family involved in a murder-suicide in Washington state. The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 33-year-old Samantha Field and her children, 4-year-old Ava and 2-year-old Ashen.>>
Idaho man burned in propane explosion treated in Seattle
Idaho man burned in propane explosion treated in Seattle
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - An Idaho man who was burned in an explosion north of Helena was airlifted to a burn unit in Seattle for treatment. Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Jason Grimmis says the 40-year-old man from Boise had burns over about 45 percent of his body after the explosion Tuesday morning. His name and condition were not released.>>
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - An Idaho man who was burned in an explosion north of Helena was airlifted to a burn unit in Seattle for treatment. Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Jason Grimmis says the 40-year-old man from Boise had burns over about 45 percent of his body after the explosion Tuesday morning. His name and condition were not released.>>
Unsealed court documents show Microsoft confirmed only 1 of 118 gender bias complaints
Unsealed court documents show Microsoft confirmed only 1 of 118 gender bias complaints
SEATTLE (AP) - Unsealed court documents from an on-going gender discrimination lawsuit against Microsoft claims that the tech giant confirmed only one of 118 complaints made by female employees was "founded." The Seattle Times reports that the records made public Monday illustrated the scope of complaints from female employees in technical jobs in the U.S. between 2010 and 2016.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - Unsealed court documents from an on-going gender discrimination lawsuit against Microsoft claims that the tech giant confirmed only one of 118 complaints made by female employees was "founded." The Seattle Times reports that the records made public Monday illustrated the scope of complaints from female employees in technical jobs in the U.S. between 2010 and 2016.>>