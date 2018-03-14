Doctors stunned to find massive ‘air pocket’ where man’s brain should be

Doctors in Ireland made a wild discovery when they looked at brain scans of a man who'd been losing his balance.

Turns out, he'd lost his mind. Well -- part of it, anyway.

In his CT scans, you can see a three and a half inch pocket of air inside his skull.

According to a report published in the British Medical Journal Case Reports, the elderly patient had suffered several falls and reported weakness on one side of his body. Doctors did a brain scan to see what was going on, and were amazed at what they saw.

The man apparently had a small tumor that was eroding the base of his skull, allowing air in that couldn't escape. Because of the patient's advanced age, he declined surgery. He went on medication to help prevent further problems, and felt better.