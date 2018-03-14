Co-pilot sues Alaska Airlines, says flight captain raped her

(AP) - An Alaska Airlines co-pilot is suing the company under Washington state's anti-discrimination law, saying its response was inadequate after she says she was drugged and raped by a colleague during a stopover in Minneapolis last June.



The Seattle Times reports that Betty Pina (PIN'-ya) filed the lawsuit Wednesday in King County Superior Court. Alaska spokeswoman Bobbie Egan said the airline continues investigating and takes the allegations seriously.



Pina alleges that she was serving as a co-pilot and blacked out after the captain gave her wine at a hotel lounge. She says she later woke up naked from the waist down in a room with him. The Associated Press generally doesn't name people who say they're victims of sex crimes but Pina has spoken publicly about her case.



Pina told the newspaper that after reporting the rape she was placed on leave for six months while the captain remained on duty.

3/14/2018 12:18:04 PM (GMT -7:00)