WATCH @ 7pm TONIGHT: Gov. Inslee participating in town hall abou - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WATCH @ 7pm TONIGHT: Gov. Inslee participating in town hall about guns

SEATTLE -

At 7 o'clock tonight, KIRO 7 is televising a one hour live town hall on the issue of guns. Governor Jay Inslee will be among those participating in the panel discussion at Seattle University. 

Also participating in the panel will be teachers, students, policymakers, experts and advocates. 

You can watch the discussion HERE, or in the embedded video player above. 

    •   