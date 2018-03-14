California veterans program closing after fatal shootings

California veterans program closing after fatal shootingsPosted: Updated:
Video released of Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting man
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Prosecutors have released video of the fatal shooting of an Oklahoma man by his bond agent - who was acquitted in the case - that shows the man asking why he was being arrested before he's shot. A jury found Chasity Carey not guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the Aug. 9 death of Brandon Williams. Jurors were shown the video in court.>>
Father, mother and children in murder-suicide identified
SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on a U.S. Airman in Washington state that allegedly fatally shot his two young children, their mother and himself (all times local): 5:09 p.m. Authorities have identified a family involved in a murder-suicide in Washington state. The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 33-year-old Samantha Field and her children, 4-year-old Ava and 2-year-old Ashen.>>
Dog dies on United Airlines flight after attendant orders passenger to put him in overhead bin
NEW YORK - United Airlines is accepting responsibility for a dog's in-flight death after a flight attendant ordered its owner put the pup in the overhead compartment. According to NBC 5, the passenger boarded the flight from Houston to New York with a french bulldog inside a TSA-approved carrier. Aviation website "The Points Guy" reported on Tuesday that passengers heard barking for part of the flight, but by the end of the trip, the dog was dead.>>
What's Juuling? This fad among young people has Spokane health officials worried
SPOKANE, Wash. It's slick, high tech and it looks like a thumb drive for a computer, which means it can be easily hidden and taken anywhere. This worries health officials over at Spokane Regional Health District. "It's very easy for youth in particular to conceal them from school professionals from families," says spokeswoman Kim Papich.>>
Kidnapped mom called police from inside car
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley man is sitting in jail for allegedly kidnapping his family and taking them on a high-speed chase. Police say Rodney Bradley made it across state lines into Idaho and nearly made it to the Montana border before police were finally able to stop him. The call came in initially just before 11:30 and for the next hour, a wild ride ensued down Interstate 90 Eastbound.>>
Married couple discovers they appeared in same photo 11 years before they met
KHQ.COM - Have you ever looked at your significant other and wondered, "did our paths ever cross before we met?" Or, "were we ever in the same place, at the same time before we knew each other?" It's likely that for many couples, that definitely is the case but very few can prove it. However, a married couple in China have discovered all the proof they need thanks to old photographs stashed away in a family photo album.>>
Northwestern University reports person with gun on campus
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) - Northwestern University is asking people to take shelter saying there is a report of a person with a gun on the school's suburban Chicago campus. University spokesman Jon Yates said Wednesday afternoon that the school had a report of a person with a gun in Engelhart Hall, a graduate student dormitory on the Evanston campus. Yates says Evanston and Northwestern University police are on the scene.>>
10 wolves killed in northern Idaho to boost elk numbers
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials have killed 10 wolves in northern Idaho at the request of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to boost elk numbers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services said Wednesday that workers used a helicopter in the Clearwater National Forest in late February and early March to kill the wolves. Idaho officials say the area's elk population has plummeted in the last 25 years from about 16,000 to about 2,000, and that wo...>>
Deputy shocked with Taser after confronting burglar
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say an off-duty deputy was shocked with his own Taser and beaten after he confronted a man breaking into an Arlington airport hangar. The Daily Herald reports the 43-year-old Snohomish County sheriff's sergeant attempted to arrest the man Saturday after he spent the night at the hangar he uses at the municipal airport. According to Arlington police reports, the deputy was not in uniform, but he had his department-issued Taser. The deputy wa...>>
Mother: Class continued after teacher accidentally fired gun
SEASIDE, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a teacher who accidentally fired a gun in a California classroom, injuring 3 students (all times local): 12:30 p.m. The mother of a 17-year-old student who was injured when his teacher accidentally fired his gun inside a California classroom says she is still in shock the class continued while her son sat there unchecked. Crystal Gonzales tells The Associated Press the accident at Seaside High School happened Tuesday at 10:30...>>
California veterans program closing after fatal shootings
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (AP) - A California mental health program where a combat veteran killed three workers is closing. The Pathway Home board of directors announced Wednesday it was suspending its operations indefinitely at the California Veterans Home in Yountville. Pathway counseled veterans with post-traumatic stress syndrome and brain injuries sustained in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. Authorities say Albert Wong fatally shot two Pathway therapists>>
6 US soldiers in mountain warfare training hit by avalanche
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (AP) - Six U.S. soldiers in mountain warfare training have been hit by an avalanche on one of Vermont's tallest peaks and are being evacuated. A spokesman for the Vermont National Guard says the soldiers were participating in the advanced portion of the Guard's mountain warfare school in Easy Gully in Smugglers Notch, a narrow pass at the northern edge of Mount Mansfield. They were caught in an avalanche around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The spokesman did not know how...>>
WATCH @ 7pm TONIGHT: Gov. Inslee participating in town hall about guns
SEATTLE, Wash. - At 7 o'clock tonight, KIRO 7 is televising a one hour live town hall on the issue of guns. Governor Jay Inslee will be among those participating in the panel discussion at Seattle University. Also participating in the panel will be teachers, students, policymakers, experts and advocates.>>
Co-pilot sues Alaska Airlines, says flight captain raped her
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - An Alaska Airlines co-pilot is suing the company under Washington state's anti-discrimination law, saying its response was inadequate after she says she was drugged and raped by a colleague during a stopover in Minneapolis last June. The Seattle Times reports that Betty Pina (PIN'-ya) filed the lawsuit Wednesday in King County Superior Court. Alaska spokeswoman Bobbie Egan said the airline continues investigating and takes the allegations seriously.>>
Idaho teacher accused of feeding live puppy to snapping turtle in front of students
PRESTON, Idaho - An Idaho science teacher is under investigation after allegedly feeding a live puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students at his school. An animal rights activist, Jill Parrish, filed a police report last week after hearing that the teacher, Robert Crosland, who works in Preston, fed the puppy to the reptile as students looked on, according to Salt Lake City TV station KSTU. "What I have learned in the last four days is disgusting.>>
Doctors stunned to find massive ‘air pocket’ where man’s brain should be
IRELAND - Doctors in Ireland made a wild discovery when they looked at brain scans of a man who'd been losing his balance. Turns out, he'd lost his mind. Well -- part of it, anyway. In his CT scans, you can see a three and a half inch pocket of air inside his skull. According to a report published in the British Medical Journal Case Reports, the elderly patient had suffered several falls and reported weakness on one side of his body. Doctors did a>>
