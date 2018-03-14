Mother: Class continued after teacher accidentally fired gun - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Mother: Class continued after teacher accidentally fired gun

Posted: Updated:
by Lexi Perry, Producer
Connect
SEASIDE, Calif. -

(AP) - The Latest on a teacher who accidentally fired a gun in a California classroom, injuring 3 students (all times local):
  
12:30 p.m.
  
The mother of a 17-year-old student who was injured when his teacher accidentally fired his gun inside a California classroom says she is still in shock the class continued while her son sat there unchecked.
  
Crystal Gonzales tells The Associated Press the accident at Seaside High School happened Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and that police arrived at the school to investigate three hours later.
  
Gonzales says her son sustained moderate injuries when bullet fragments lodged in his neck.
  
She says that after the class ended, her son went to a relative's home and called her to tell her what happened.
  
Gonzales says she and her husband then took their son to a hospital to make sure no shrapnel was left in his neck.
  
She says her son is fine but she is still upset because she says no one called a nurse or paramedics to check on the injured students.
  
___
  
3:48 a.m.
  
Police say a teacher in California accidentally fired his gun in a classroom, injuring three students.
  
It happened Tuesday at Seaside High School as Dennis Alexander was teaching a gun safety lesson for his administration of justice class.
  
Police say Alexander, who also serves as a reserve police officer, was pointing the gun at the ceiling to make sure it was not loaded when the weapon discharged.
  
Three students were injured by debris, including a 17-year-old whose father told KSBW-TV his son sustained moderate injuries when bullet fragments lodged in his neck.
  
Alexander was placed on administrative leave from his teaching job and he was also placed on administrative leave at the Sand City Police Department.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/14/2018 12:29:04 PM (GMT -7:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Video released of Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting man

    Video released of Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting man

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 10:50 PM EDT2018-03-14 02:50:11 GMT

    STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Prosecutors have released video of the fatal shooting of an Oklahoma man by his bond agent - who was acquitted in the case - that shows the man asking why he was being arrested before he's shot.    A jury found Chasity Carey not guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the Aug. 9 death of Brandon Williams. Jurors were shown the video in court.  

    >>

    STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Prosecutors have released video of the fatal shooting of an Oklahoma man by his bond agent - who was acquitted in the case - that shows the man asking why he was being arrested before he's shot.    A jury found Chasity Carey not guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the Aug. 9 death of Brandon Williams. Jurors were shown the video in court.  

    >>

  • Father, mother and children in murder-suicide identified

    Father, mother and children in murder-suicide identified

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-03-14 15:35:12 GMT
    Authorities say 33-year-old Samantha Field and her children, 4-year-old Ava and 2-year-old Ashen were shot and killed by Clint Field, the father and husband of the victims, who evntually turned the gun on himself.Authorities say 33-year-old Samantha Field and her children, 4-year-old Ava and 2-year-old Ashen were shot and killed by Clint Field, the father and husband of the victims, who evntually turned the gun on himself.

    SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on a U.S. Airman in Washington state that allegedly fatally shot his two young children, their mother and himself (all times local):   5:09 p.m.   Authorities have identified a family involved in a murder-suicide in Washington state.   The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 33-year-old Samantha Field and her children, 4-year-old Ava and 2-year-old Ashen.

    >>

    SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on a U.S. Airman in Washington state that allegedly fatally shot his two young children, their mother and himself (all times local):   5:09 p.m.   Authorities have identified a family involved in a murder-suicide in Washington state.   The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 33-year-old Samantha Field and her children, 4-year-old Ava and 2-year-old Ashen.

    >>

  • Dog dies on United Airlines flight after attendant orders passenger to put him in overhead bin

    Dog dies on United Airlines flight after attendant orders passenger to put him in overhead bin

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-03-13 21:24:46 GMT

    NEW YORK - United Airlines is accepting responsibility for a dog's in-flight death after a flight attendant ordered its owner put the pup in the overhead compartment.  According to NBC 5, the passenger boarded the flight from Houston to New York with a french bulldog inside a TSA-approved carrier.  Aviation website "The Points Guy" reported on Tuesday that passengers heard barking for part of the flight, but by the end of the trip, the dog was dead.

    >>

    NEW YORK - United Airlines is accepting responsibility for a dog's in-flight death after a flight attendant ordered its owner put the pup in the overhead compartment.  According to NBC 5, the passenger boarded the flight from Houston to New York with a french bulldog inside a TSA-approved carrier.  Aviation website "The Points Guy" reported on Tuesday that passengers heard barking for part of the flight, but by the end of the trip, the dog was dead.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Northwestern University reports person with gun on campus

    Northwestern University reports person with gun on campus

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 4:43 PM EDT2018-03-14 20:43:50 GMT

    EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) - Northwestern University is asking people to take shelter saying there is a report of a person with a gun on the school's suburban Chicago campus. University spokesman Jon Yates said Wednesday afternoon that the school had a report of a person with a gun in Engelhart Hall, a graduate student dormitory on the Evanston campus. Yates says Evanston and Northwestern University police are on the scene.    

    >>

    EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) - Northwestern University is asking people to take shelter saying there is a report of a person with a gun on the school's suburban Chicago campus. University spokesman Jon Yates said Wednesday afternoon that the school had a report of a person with a gun in Engelhart Hall, a graduate student dormitory on the Evanston campus. Yates says Evanston and Northwestern University police are on the scene.    

    >>

  • 10 wolves killed in northern Idaho to boost elk numbers

    10 wolves killed in northern Idaho to boost elk numbers

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 4:41 PM EDT2018-03-14 20:41:55 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials have killed 10 wolves in northern Idaho at the request of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to boost elk numbers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services said Wednesday that workers used a helicopter in the Clearwater National Forest in late February and early March to kill the wolves. Idaho officials say the area's elk population has plummeted in the last 25 years from about 16,000 to about 2,000, and that wo...

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials have killed 10 wolves in northern Idaho at the request of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to boost elk numbers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services said Wednesday that workers used a helicopter in the Clearwater National Forest in late February and early March to kill the wolves. Idaho officials say the area's elk population has plummeted in the last 25 years from about 16,000 to about 2,000, and that wo...

    >>

  • Deputy shocked with Taser after confronting burglar

    Deputy shocked with Taser after confronting burglar

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-03-14 20:22:14 GMT

    EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say an off-duty deputy was shocked with his own Taser and beaten after he confronted a man breaking into an Arlington airport hangar. The Daily Herald reports the 43-year-old Snohomish County sheriff's sergeant attempted to arrest the man Saturday after he spent the night at the hangar he uses at the municipal airport. According to Arlington police reports, the deputy was not in uniform, but he had his department-issued Taser. The deputy wa...

    >>

    EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say an off-duty deputy was shocked with his own Taser and beaten after he confronted a man breaking into an Arlington airport hangar. The Daily Herald reports the 43-year-old Snohomish County sheriff's sergeant attempted to arrest the man Saturday after he spent the night at the hangar he uses at the municipal airport. According to Arlington police reports, the deputy was not in uniform, but he had his department-issued Taser. The deputy wa...

    >>
    •   