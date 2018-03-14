Northwestern University says report of person with gun on campus was hoax

Update: Northwestern University have given people on campus there the all clear after police determined an earlier report of a person with a gun on campus was a hoax.

ALL CLEAR. Police have determined that the report of a man with a gun in Engelhart Hall was a hoax. It was made in a call to the Evanston Police Department. No danger to the community exists. Police are investigating the false report. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) March 14, 2018

Previous coverage:

Northwestern University is asking people to take shelter saying there is a report of a person with a gun on the school's suburban Chicago campus.



University spokesman Jon Yates said Wednesday afternoon that the school had a report of a person with a gun in Engelhart Hall, a graduate student dormitory on the Evanston campus. Yates says Evanston and Northwestern University police are on the scene.



The school also tweeted about the report, asking people to stay away from the area and to "shelter in a safe place and stay until further notice."

The report comes as students across the country walked out of school to protest gun violence.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/14/2018 1:10:14 PM (GMT -7:00)