Northwestern University says report of person with gun on campus was hoax

Northwestern University says report of person with gun on campus was hoaxPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Video released of Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting man
Video released of Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting man
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Prosecutors have released video of the fatal shooting of an Oklahoma man by his bond agent - who was acquitted in the case - that shows the man asking why he was being arrested before he's shot. A jury found Chasity Carey not guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the Aug. 9 death of Brandon Williams. Jurors were shown the video in court.>>
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Prosecutors have released video of the fatal shooting of an Oklahoma man by his bond agent - who was acquitted in the case - that shows the man asking why he was being arrested before he's shot. A jury found Chasity Carey not guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the Aug. 9 death of Brandon Williams. Jurors were shown the video in court.>>
Father, mother and children in murder-suicide identified
Father, mother and children in murder-suicide identified
SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on a U.S. Airman in Washington state that allegedly fatally shot his two young children, their mother and himself (all times local): 5:09 p.m. Authorities have identified a family involved in a murder-suicide in Washington state. The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 33-year-old Samantha Field and her children, 4-year-old Ava and 2-year-old Ashen.>>
SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on a U.S. Airman in Washington state that allegedly fatally shot his two young children, their mother and himself (all times local): 5:09 p.m. Authorities have identified a family involved in a murder-suicide in Washington state. The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 33-year-old Samantha Field and her children, 4-year-old Ava and 2-year-old Ashen.>>
Dog dies on United Airlines flight after attendant orders passenger to put him in overhead bin
Dog dies on United Airlines flight after attendant orders passenger to put him in overhead bin
NEW YORK - United Airlines is accepting responsibility for a dog's in-flight death after a flight attendant ordered its owner put the pup in the overhead compartment. According to NBC 5, the passenger boarded the flight from Houston to New York with a french bulldog inside a TSA-approved carrier. Aviation website "The Points Guy" reported on Tuesday that passengers heard barking for part of the flight, but by the end of the trip, the dog was dead.>>
NEW YORK - United Airlines is accepting responsibility for a dog's in-flight death after a flight attendant ordered its owner put the pup in the overhead compartment. According to NBC 5, the passenger boarded the flight from Houston to New York with a french bulldog inside a TSA-approved carrier. Aviation website "The Points Guy" reported on Tuesday that passengers heard barking for part of the flight, but by the end of the trip, the dog was dead.>>
What's Juuling? This fad among young people has Spokane health officials worried
What's Juuling? This fad among young people has Spokane health officials worried
SPOKANE, Wash. It's slick, high tech and it looks like a thumb drive for a computer, which means it can be easily hidden and taken anywhere. This worries health officials over at Spokane Regional Health District. "It's very easy for youth in particular to conceal them from school professionals from families," says spokeswoman Kim Papich.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. It's slick, high tech and it looks like a thumb drive for a computer, which means it can be easily hidden and taken anywhere. This worries health officials over at Spokane Regional Health District. "It's very easy for youth in particular to conceal them from school professionals from families," says spokeswoman Kim Papich.>>
Kidnapped mom called police from inside car
Kidnapped mom called police from inside car
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley man is sitting in jail for allegedly kidnapping his family and taking them on a high-speed chase. Police say Rodney Bradley made it across state lines into Idaho and nearly made it to the Montana border before police were finally able to stop him. The call came in initially just before 11:30 and for the next hour, a wild ride ensued down Interstate 90 Eastbound.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley man is sitting in jail for allegedly kidnapping his family and taking them on a high-speed chase. Police say Rodney Bradley made it across state lines into Idaho and nearly made it to the Montana border before police were finally able to stop him. The call came in initially just before 11:30 and for the next hour, a wild ride ensued down Interstate 90 Eastbound.>>
Married couple discovers they appeared in same photo 11 years before they met
Married couple discovers they appeared in same photo 11 years before they met
KHQ.COM - Have you ever looked at your significant other and wondered, "did our paths ever cross before we met?" Or, "were we ever in the same place, at the same time before we knew each other?" It's likely that for many couples, that definitely is the case but very few can prove it. However, a married couple in China have discovered all the proof they need thanks to old photographs stashed away in a family photo album.>>
KHQ.COM - Have you ever looked at your significant other and wondered, "did our paths ever cross before we met?" Or, "were we ever in the same place, at the same time before we knew each other?" It's likely that for many couples, that definitely is the case but very few can prove it. However, a married couple in China have discovered all the proof they need thanks to old photographs stashed away in a family photo album.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Man arrested after stolen property, drugs found at Moses Lake home
Man arrested after stolen property, drugs found at Moses Lake home
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Tuesday morning, detectives with the Moses Lake Police Department Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant in the 200 block of March Street, in the Base Housing area. Grant County Sheriff's deputies and a K9 assisted with the service of the warrant. 34-year old Alejandro Mendoza-Mendoza was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, and>>
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Tuesday morning, detectives with the Moses Lake Police Department Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant in the 200 block of March Street, in the Base Housing area. Grant County Sheriff's deputies and a K9 assisted with the service of the warrant. 34-year old Alejandro Mendoza-Mendoza was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, and>>
Dog death on United raises questions about its track record
Dog death on United raises questions about its track record
United Airlines says the flight attendant who ordered a passenger to put her pet carrier in the overhead bin didn't know there was a puppy inside. The airline's account is being contradicted by the family that owned the French bulldog, and also by other passengers on Monday night's flight. United said Wednesday that the customer did mention the dog, but the flight attendant didn't hear or understand her.>>
United Airlines says the flight attendant who ordered a passenger to put her pet carrier in the overhead bin didn't know there was a puppy inside. The airline's account is being contradicted by the family that owned the French bulldog, and also by other passengers on Monday night's flight. United said Wednesday that the customer did mention the dog, but the flight attendant didn't hear or understand her.>>
Body of missing snowshoer found on Mount Rainier identified
Body of missing snowshoer found on Mount Rainier identified
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A missing snowshoer found dead at Mount Rainier National Park Tuesday has been identified as 24-year-old Kevin Kim. The News Tribune reports the man from Harlingen, Texas, accompanied a friend on skis Monday during an attempt to reach 10,188-foot Camp Muir. Park officials say they set a turnaround time of 2:30 p.m. and started to descend the Muir Snowfield when they didn't reach their destination in time.>>
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A missing snowshoer found dead at Mount Rainier National Park Tuesday has been identified as 24-year-old Kevin Kim. The News Tribune reports the man from Harlingen, Texas, accompanied a friend on skis Monday during an attempt to reach 10,188-foot Camp Muir. Park officials say they set a turnaround time of 2:30 p.m. and started to descend the Muir Snowfield when they didn't reach their destination in time.>>
Senate passes bill easing Dodd-Frank rules for banks
Senate passes bill easing Dodd-Frank rules for banks
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has passed bipartisan legislation easing bank rules that were enacted after the financial crisis to prevent a relapse. The Senate voted 67-31 for a bill from Republican Senator Mike Crapo of Idaho that would scale back provisions of the law known as Dodd-Frank. The bill is particularly aimed at helping small and medium-sized banks, but critics argue that the likelihood of future taxpayer bailouts will increase if it becomes law.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has passed bipartisan legislation easing bank rules that were enacted after the financial crisis to prevent a relapse. The Senate voted 67-31 for a bill from Republican Senator Mike Crapo of Idaho that would scale back provisions of the law known as Dodd-Frank. The bill is particularly aimed at helping small and medium-sized banks, but critics argue that the likelihood of future taxpayer bailouts will increase if it becomes law.>>
Crime Stoppers offers reward for information on suspected bank robber
Crime Stoppers offers reward for information on suspected bank robber
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect who robbed Mountain West Bank on Saturday, February 10. Just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, a man entered the bank located at 1715 W. Kathleen Ave and gave the teller a note demanding money.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect who robbed Mountain West Bank on Saturday, February 10. Just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, a man entered the bank located at 1715 W. Kathleen Ave and gave the teller a note demanding money.>>
Ex-Fish and Wildlife employee sentenced for raping co-worker
Ex-Fish and Wildlife employee sentenced for raping co-worker
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - A former top staffer at Washington's Department of Fish and Wildlife has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for raping a co-worker in 2014. The SeattlePI reports Gregory Schirato was sentenced Wednesday to 125 months to life in prison by Thurston County Superior Court Judge Jim Dixon.>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - A former top staffer at Washington's Department of Fish and Wildlife has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for raping a co-worker in 2014. The SeattlePI reports Gregory Schirato was sentenced Wednesday to 125 months to life in prison by Thurston County Superior Court Judge Jim Dixon.>>
Toys R Us said to be planning to liquidate its US operations
Toys R Us said to be planning to liquidate its US operations
NEW YORK (AP) - Toys R Us's management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores. That's according to a toy industry analyst who spoke to several employees who were on the call Wednesday. Jim Silver, a toy industry expert, says Toys R Us's CEO told employees the plan is to liquidate all of its U.S. stores and after that, it could do a deal with its Canadian operation to run some of its U.S. stores.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - Toys R Us's management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores. That's according to a toy industry analyst who spoke to several employees who were on the call Wednesday. Jim Silver, a toy industry expert, says Toys R Us's CEO told employees the plan is to liquidate all of its U.S. stores and after that, it could do a deal with its Canadian operation to run some of its U.S. stores.>>
Northwestern University says report of person with gun on campus was hoax
Northwestern University says report of person with gun on campus was hoax
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) - Update: Northwestern University have given people on campus there the all clear after police determined an earlier report of a person with a gun on campus was a hoax.>>
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) - Update: Northwestern University have given people on campus there the all clear after police determined an earlier report of a person with a gun on campus was a hoax.>>
Spirit Lake pursuit ends in driver's arrest
Spirit Lake pursuit ends in driver's arrest
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - Spirit Lake Police say a man is facing several charges after a chase Tuesday night. At about 9 pm an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on 40-year-old Zachery T. Little of Spirit Lake near the intersection of N. 7th Ave and Rhode Island St. Little, who was driving a motorcycle, fled from the officer. A pursuit ensued through residential neighborhoods at speeds over 40 mph.>>
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - Spirit Lake Police say a man is facing several charges after a chase Tuesday night. At about 9 pm an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on 40-year-old Zachery T. Little of Spirit Lake near the intersection of N. 7th Ave and Rhode Island St. Little, who was driving a motorcycle, fled from the officer. A pursuit ensued through residential neighborhoods at speeds over 40 mph.>>
10 wolves killed in northern Idaho to boost elk numbers
10 wolves killed in northern Idaho to boost elk numbers
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials have killed 10 wolves in northern Idaho at the request of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to boost elk numbers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services said Wednesday that workers used a helicopter in the Clearwater National Forest in late February and early March to kill the wolves. Idaho officials say the area's elk population has plummeted in the last 25 years from about 16,000 to about 2,000, and that wo...>>
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials have killed 10 wolves in northern Idaho at the request of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to boost elk numbers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services said Wednesday that workers used a helicopter in the Clearwater National Forest in late February and early March to kill the wolves. Idaho officials say the area's elk population has plummeted in the last 25 years from about 16,000 to about 2,000, and that wo...>>