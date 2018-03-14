Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, March 14th

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - McKenna Wall was driving home last weekend in Fairbanks, Alaska, when she noticed something odd about the sled dog team running on the highway's shoulder.

She had just attended a sled dog race, but these dogs had no musher on their sled to guide them.

Wall thought it might have been one of the racing teams. While she recorded Sunday's strange encounter, her fiance Wyatt Dunlap pulled their vehicle ahead of the team.

He stopped in front of six dogs and other motorists boxed them in to stop them from running more.

It turns out it wasn't one of the teams that Wall saw racing earlier.

Former Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race competitor Gwen Holdmann said two of her children were giving a friend a ride in the sled.

Holdmann was ahead of them, riding what she called a "snow moped" that looks like a motor scooter on skis, in case anything went wrong.

The dog sled skidded on river ice, and when it hit snow again, tumbled sideway. The children spilled out, the sled righted itself and the dogs, with their load now lightened, continued running.

Holdmann figured the dogs would stop when they got to a river landing. But the dogs had other ideas, made two right turns and found themselves running beside traffic.

Wall said she worried for the dogs' safety when she saw them.

"I felt kind of panicky, that we should help," she said. "There was a lot of people kind of hanging out the window trying to keep the dogs off the road."

All six dogs piled into a Subaru to wait for Holdmann. She had searched unsuccessfully for the dogs in the neighborhood, and when she called police, they knew where to direct her.

"At least they chose to go on the right side of the road," Holdmann said of the runaway team. "Nobody was hurt, which was fantastic. That's how you hope things like this will end, because I was pretty scared."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) - Yes, that was a blimp towing a water skier across the surface of a Southern California lake.

The Press-Enterprise reports the blimp towed skier Kari McCollum for 6.9 miles (11.1 kilometers) at Lake Elsinore on Tuesday.

The newspaper says that's a new record, according to Philip Robertson, an adjudicator with Guinness World Records.

The old mark for a water skier being towed by a blimp or airship was nearly 5 miles (8 kilometers).

The companies sponsoring the event included T-Mobile and AirSign, an aerial advertising company.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Get out your "Frozen" jokes.

Someone wearing an "Elsa" costume helped free a Boston police van from snow piled up on the side of the street.

The incident took place at The Gallows Bar on Washington Street in Boston as Tuesday's nor'easter wound down. The video was posted by Christopher Haynes. After pushing for a minute or so, the transport van is finally freed from its slushy prison. People inside the bar can be heard cheering Elsa on. One man steps up to help near the end of the ordeal.

Once the truck is on its way, 'Elsa' curtseys for the crowd in the bar.

"I bought this costume last year during a snow storm because I thought it would be hilarious to walk around Boston in an 'Elsa' costume during a snow storm," Elsa (secret identity withheld) told FOX 61 Tuesday night. "It turns out I was correct, it is really funny to walk around Boston in an 'Elsa' costume during a snow storm."

"I saw the police paddy wagon started to get stuck and so I just ran outside to help push it out of the snow," Elsa said, "I really didn't think it would be a 'thing.'"

"If any of you know Ellen, I want to come on her show, but only if Adam Rippon is there," Elsa quipped.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has got some 'splaining to do.

That's according to British Prime Minister Theresa May, who on Wednesday accused Corbyn of "mansplaining" International Women's Day to her.

The two clashed during a weekly question-and-answer session in the House of Commons, when Corbyn attacked May for meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia - a nation notorious for suppressing women's rights - a day before the annual worldwide commemoration of the women's rights movement.

"Tomorrow is International Women's Day, a chance to both celebrate on how far we've come on equality for women," Corbyn said, "but also to reflect on how far we still have to go, not just in this country but around the world."

Without missing a beat, May replied: "Well, first of all, can I thank the right honorable gentleman for telling me that it is International Women's Day tomorrow? I think that's what's called 'mansplaining.'"

The quip drew laughter from the chamber. But May wasn't done yet: She later tweeted the official Oxford English Dictionary definition of the word to Corbyn.

"To mansplain - verb informal - explaining (something) to someone, typically a woman, in a manner regarded as condescending or patronising," she wrote.

"Mansplaining," when a man explains something to a woman that she already knows, has gained popularity in the vernacular as a result of the #MeToo movement, which has put a spotlight on the gender inequality and sexual harassment that women face.

International Women's Day has been held annually on March 8 for more than a century and celebrates the achievements of women while also calling for gender parity around the world.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 13 (UPI) -- A Chinese man found to be illegally keeping an Asian bear as a pet told police he had found the animal as a cub and initially mistook it for a puppy.

Police acting on a tip from a neighbor who saw a post about the animal on social media visited the man's home in Yongsheng county, Yunnan province, and found the 176-pound bear being kept in a cage.

The man, identified only by the surname Yang, told investigators he had found what he thought was a puppy while foraging for mushrooms in the mountains near his home in April 2015 and only realized it wasn't a dog when it grew large.

Asian black bears are considered a protected species in China and those found to be keeping them without forest authority approval can face fines of up to $475, but authorities said Yang was not fined because the bear was found to be in good health and the man cooperated with the investigation.

The bear was turned over to the local wild animal protection department and transferred to an animal welfare center, police said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - A Polish scientist says a cow that drew international headlines while roaming free much of the winter with a herd of bison in eastern Poland has apparently been captured and removed from the herd.

The reddish brown, freedom-loving cow had been spotted in January following bison across fields bordering the Bialowieza Forest.

Rafal Kowalczyk, a bison expert with the Polish Academy of Sciences who photographed the unusual sight, said Wednesday that he knows from witnesses that the cow was immobilized and captured some weeks ago, apparently by a farmer.

Previously, Kowalczyk had described the case as exceptional but risky. Mating would have been dangerous to the cow if she gave birth to a large hybrid calf, and also bad for the gene pool of Poland's endangered bison population.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 14 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers were called to a road in Thailand after a python was found hitching a ride on a bus loaded with tourists.

Rescuers said witnesses traveling on the road in Pattaya signaled the bus to pull over Tuesday after they spotted the snake coiled up inside a rear wheel well.

Driver Toon Chaiyo pulled over and the tourists evacuated the vehicle while waiting for wildlife rescuers to come remove the serpent.

Chaiyo said he summoned alternative transportation for the tourists during the rescue.

The rescuers had to take apart some of the bus' body to reach the snake, which was finally removed about 1 a.m.

The Sawang Boriboon rescue foundation said the snake was checked for injuries before being safely released into the wild.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 14 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old Baltimore cat can add an additional life to his allotted nine after his owner shelled out $19,000 for a life-saving kidney transplant.

Betsy Boyd, a part-time professor at the University of Baltimore, said she was devastated to learn in November 2016 that her cat, Stanley, was suffering from renal insufficiency and likely had only months left to live.

Boyd said she and her husband decided to use the $19,000 they had been saving for a new car to pay for a kidney transplant.

"He's seen me through the worst moments of my life," Boyd told WJZ-TV. "He's an old cat. He doesn't run around as much as he used to."

She said she doesn't see Stanley as just a pet.

"He seems almost human to me," she said. "He's a friend, and I believe that this friend wanted to live, so I paid for the surgery."

Stanley celebrated his 18th birthday on Saturday thanks to his new kidney.

"He purrs all the time. He begs for poultry. He wakes me up at 4 a.m. for a snack. He's happy, and we're still very good friends."

Boyd said the story also had a happy ending for the 2-year-old donor cat, Jay, who has now come to live with her family.

The pet owner said she is hoping Stanley can now live a long life.

"Twenty-five would be great. I had always hoped for 30," she said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 14 (UPI) -- A stretch of Pennsylvania highway was closed for cleaning when an overturned tractor-trailer covered the roadway in liquid egg yolk.

Crews were summoned to the westbound lanes of Interstate 76, aka the Schuylkill Expressway, on Tuesday afternoon after the truck overturned about 1:30 p.m. in King of Prussia.

The trailer spilled its load of liquid egg yolks, covered the roadway in a gooey yellow mess.

Authorities reported the lanes were reopened in mid-afternoon, after crews up-righted the truck and cleared the slippery egg from the roadway.

No injuries were reported from the egg-cident.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 14 (UPI) -- Police in California said two men were arrested on burglary charges after a man discovered his $1.4 million collection of Marvel super hero memorabilia for sale online.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded Feb. 22 to a storage facility where a man discovered his collection of Marvel collectibles had been stolen after he was made aware that some of his items were listed for sale online.

Investigators contacted the online seller for more information about the items, which included props from Marvel's super hero films, and identified Ian Florez, 35, as a suspect.

Florez was arrested by sheriff's deputies Feb. 24 in connection with the theft as well as other outstanding warrants. He was booked into the West Valley Detention Center.

The sheriff's office said further investigation identified Matthew Rinke, 37, as a second suspect and he was detained in a traffic stop March 7 after leaving his home.

Detectives served a search warrant at a storage facility where Rinke had rented a unit and discovered $1.4 million worth of Marvel collectibles reported stolen by the victim.

Rinke, who deputies said also had outstanding warrants, was arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center.

The suspects were each ordered held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

