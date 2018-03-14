Spirit Lake pursuit ends in driver's arrest

Spirit Lake Police say a man is facing several charges after a chase Tuesday night.

At about 9 pm an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on 40-year-old Zachery T. Little of Spirit Lake near the intersection of N. 7th Ave and Rhode Island St.

Little, who was driving a motorcycle, fled from the officer. A pursuit ensued through residential neighborhoods at speeds over 40 mph. The driver eventually lost control and crashed near 6th Ave and Vermont, then took off on foot, with the officer giving chase for several blocks.

Another Spirit Lake officer joined in the foot chase, which ended near the parking lot of Spirit's Mini Shop, where the suspect was tazed. After taking Little into custody officers discovered paraphernalia and marijuana on him.

Little's motorcycle was impounded and he was transported and booked into the Kootenai County Jail on charges of eluding a peace officer, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and resisting and obstructing.