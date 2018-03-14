Crime Stoppers offers reward for information on suspected bank robber

Crime Stoppers offers reward for information on suspected bank r - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect who robbed Mountain West Bank on Saturday, February 10.

Just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, a man entered the bank located at 1715 W. Kathleen Ave and gave the teller a note demanding money. The man was given an undisclosed amount of cash and immediately took off.

The man id described as a white or Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old. He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a stocky build and was wearing black pants, a black zip-up sweatshirt, a grey beanie and a black and white Vans type tennis shoes. The man also had a bandage across the bridge of his nose.

Anyone with information related to this incident should call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS, or should submit the tip via their website at http://www.crimestoppersinlandnorthwest.org

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

    •   