Body of missing snowshoer found on Mount Rainier identified

(AP) - A missing snowshoer found dead at Mount Rainier National Park Tuesday has been identified as 24-year-old Kevin Kim.



The News Tribune reports the man from Harlingen, Texas, accompanied a friend on skis Monday during an attempt to reach 10,188-foot Camp Muir.



Park officials say they set a turnaround time of 2:30 p.m. and started to descend the Muir Snowfield when they didn't reach their destination in time.



Kim's friend made it back to the parking lot quicker because he was on skis and notified the park when Kim didn't return.



Mount Rainier National Park officials say the man's body was located at about the 4,500-foot level in the Nisqually drainage below Paradise. Officials say it appears Kim fell.



The county medical examiner will determine Kim's cause of death.



3/14/2018 3:19:58 PM (GMT -7:00)