Man arrested after stolen property, drugs found at Moses Lake home

Tuesday morning, detectives with the Moses Lake Police Department Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant in the 200 block of March Street, in the Base Housing area.

Grant County Sheriff's deputies and a K9 assisted with the service of the warrant.



34-year old Alejandro Mendoza-Mendoza was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, and possession of stolen property. A large amount of stolen property and tools were recovered from the residence.

"Five victims have been identified to date, but it is expected many more will be identified as the investigation continues," Moses Lake Police said.