The 2018 Mariners commercials are here. Watch them now

The 2018 Mariners commercials are here. Watch them nowPosted: Updated:
Video released of Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting man
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Prosecutors have released video of the fatal shooting of an Oklahoma man by his bond agent - who was acquitted in the case - that shows the man asking why he was being arrested before he's shot. A jury found Chasity Carey not guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the Aug. 9 death of Brandon Williams. Jurors were shown the video in court.>>
Father, mother and children in murder-suicide identified
SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on a U.S. Airman in Washington state that allegedly fatally shot his two young children, their mother and himself (all times local): 5:09 p.m. Authorities have identified a family involved in a murder-suicide in Washington state. The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 33-year-old Samantha Field and her children, 4-year-old Ava and 2-year-old Ashen.>>
Dog dies on United Airlines flight after attendant orders passenger to put him in overhead bin
NEW YORK - United Airlines is accepting responsibility for a dog's in-flight death after a flight attendant ordered its owner put the pup in the overhead compartment. According to NBC 5, the passenger boarded the flight from Houston to New York with a french bulldog inside a TSA-approved carrier. Aviation website "The Points Guy" reported on Tuesday that passengers heard barking for part of the flight, but by the end of the trip, the dog was dead.>>
What's Juuling? This fad among young people has Spokane health officials worried
SPOKANE, Wash. It's slick, high tech and it looks like a thumb drive for a computer, which means it can be easily hidden and taken anywhere. This worries health officials over at Spokane Regional Health District. "It's very easy for youth in particular to conceal them from school professionals from families," says spokeswoman Kim Papich.>>
Kidnapped mom called police from inside car
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley man is sitting in jail for allegedly kidnapping his family and taking them on a high-speed chase. Police say Rodney Bradley made it across state lines into Idaho and nearly made it to the Montana border before police were finally able to stop him. The call came in initially just before 11:30 and for the next hour, a wild ride ensued down Interstate 90 Eastbound.>>
Idaho teacher accused of feeding live puppy to snapping turtle in front of students
PRESTON, Idaho - An Idaho science teacher is under investigation after allegedly feeding a live puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students at his school. An animal rights activist, Jill Parrish, filed a police report last week after hearing that the teacher, Robert Crosland, who works in Preston, fed the puppy to the reptile as students looked on, according to Salt Lake City TV station KSTU. "What I have learned in the last four days is disgusting.>>
Wife involved in kidnapping, pursuit speaks out
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley woman says her husband told her he was God as he held her and their children hostage in a van traveling at times over 100 miles per hour Monday. A normal, routine trip to the doctor’s office for Karen Bradley changed dramatically. “Guess what, I have control of the wheel and I'm God and started going the wrong way not to our apartment,” Bradley recounted from Monday.>>
Coeur d'Alene school walkouts draw counterprotests
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d’Alene High School students walked out of their classes and high filled the gym Wednesday morning standing shoulder-to-shoulder with students near and far. After a brief speech, students left the bleachers and swarmed a small table where they would write letters and become registered to vote. Something organizers say is a huge component to Wednesday’s demonstration.>>
Wyoming to allow hunters to wear fluorescent pink attire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming has joined about a half dozen other states that let big game hunters don pink in the field. Gov. Matt Mead on Wednesday signed into law a bill adding fluorescent pink to the fluorescent orange now mandated statewide. The new law takes effect July 1 before the fall hunting season. Most big game hunters have been required to wear blaze orange as a safety measure to help distinguish themselves from other hunters. Supporters of the leg...>>
Dog gone: United Airlines mistakenly flies family German shepherd to Japan
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - United Airlines is investigating after mistakenly flying a Kansas family’s dog to Japan. KCTV reports that Kara Swindle and her two children flew are in the process of moving from Kansas City to the West Coast. On Tuesday, they flew from Oregon to Kansas City, Missouri on a United Flight. They went to a cargo facility to pick up their 10-year-old German shepherd Irgo, but were instead given a great Dane. Swindle learned>>
The 2018 Mariners commercials are here. Watch them now
SEATTLE - The Seattle Mariners have released a fresh crop of commercials for the 2018 season on Wednesday morning. The five new spots strike a familiar humorous tone, while also letting us know that not everyone can nail a hair flip and that painting the corners is truly an art form (while still being offensive to some).>>
WATCH @ 7pm TONIGHT: Gov. Inslee participating in town hall about guns
SEATTLE, Wash. - At 7 o'clock tonight, KIRO 7 is televising a one hour live town hall on the issue of guns. Governor Jay Inslee will be among those participating in the panel discussion at Seattle University. Also participating in the panel will be teachers, students, policymakers, experts and advocates.>>
Man arrested after stolen property, drugs found at Moses Lake home
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Tuesday morning, detectives with the Moses Lake Police Department Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant in the 200 block of March Street, in the Base Housing area. Grant County Sheriff's deputies and a K9 assisted with the service of the warrant. 34-year old Alejandro Mendoza-Mendoza was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, and>>
Dog death on United raises questions about its track record
United Airlines says the flight attendant who ordered a passenger to put her pet carrier in the overhead bin didn't know there was a puppy inside. The airline's account is being contradicted by the family that owned the French bulldog, and also by other passengers on Monday night's flight. United said Wednesday that the customer did mention the dog, but the flight attendant didn't hear or understand her.>>
Body of missing snowshoer found on Mount Rainier identified
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A missing snowshoer found dead at Mount Rainier National Park Tuesday has been identified as 24-year-old Kevin Kim. The News Tribune reports the man from Harlingen, Texas, accompanied a friend on skis Monday during an attempt to reach 10,188-foot Camp Muir. Park officials say they set a turnaround time of 2:30 p.m. and started to descend the Muir Snowfield when they didn't reach their destination in time.>>
Senate passes bill easing Dodd-Frank rules for banks
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has passed bipartisan legislation easing bank rules that were enacted after the financial crisis to prevent a relapse. The Senate voted 67-31 for a bill from Republican Senator Mike Crapo of Idaho that would scale back provisions of the law known as Dodd-Frank. The bill is particularly aimed at helping small and medium-sized banks, but critics argue that the likelihood of future taxpayer bailouts will increase if it becomes law.>>
