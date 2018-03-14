The 2018 Mariners commercials are here. Watch them now - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

The 2018 Mariners commercials are here. Watch them now

Posted: Updated:
SEATTLE -

The Seattle Mariners have released a fresh crop of commercials for the 2018 season on Wednesday morning.

The five new spots strike a familiar humorous tone, while also letting us know that not everyone can nail a hair flip and that painting the corners is truly an art form (while still being offensive to some).

The commercials were shot during spring training and produced by Seattle-based Copacino + Fujikado and Mercer Island’s Blue Goose Production.

They'll begin airing the ads Wednesday night's spring training game on ROOT Sports.

Watch the full selection of ads below. 

Mound Visit

Big Maple 

Art of the Frame 

Work-Related Injury 

Flip 

Which one is your favorite? Let us know!

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Video released of Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting man

    Video released of Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting man

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 10:50 PM EDT2018-03-14 02:50:11 GMT

    STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Prosecutors have released video of the fatal shooting of an Oklahoma man by his bond agent - who was acquitted in the case - that shows the man asking why he was being arrested before he's shot.    A jury found Chasity Carey not guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the Aug. 9 death of Brandon Williams. Jurors were shown the video in court.  

    >>

    STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Prosecutors have released video of the fatal shooting of an Oklahoma man by his bond agent - who was acquitted in the case - that shows the man asking why he was being arrested before he's shot.    A jury found Chasity Carey not guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the Aug. 9 death of Brandon Williams. Jurors were shown the video in court.  

    >>

  • Father, mother and children in murder-suicide identified

    Father, mother and children in murder-suicide identified

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-03-14 15:35:12 GMT
    Authorities say 33-year-old Samantha Field and her children, 4-year-old Ava and 2-year-old Ashen were shot and killed by Clint Field, the father and husband of the victims, who evntually turned the gun on himself.Authorities say 33-year-old Samantha Field and her children, 4-year-old Ava and 2-year-old Ashen were shot and killed by Clint Field, the father and husband of the victims, who evntually turned the gun on himself.

    SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on a U.S. Airman in Washington state that allegedly fatally shot his two young children, their mother and himself (all times local):   5:09 p.m.   Authorities have identified a family involved in a murder-suicide in Washington state.   The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 33-year-old Samantha Field and her children, 4-year-old Ava and 2-year-old Ashen.

    >>

    SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on a U.S. Airman in Washington state that allegedly fatally shot his two young children, their mother and himself (all times local):   5:09 p.m.   Authorities have identified a family involved in a murder-suicide in Washington state.   The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 33-year-old Samantha Field and her children, 4-year-old Ava and 2-year-old Ashen.

    >>

  • Dog dies on United Airlines flight after attendant orders passenger to put him in overhead bin

    Dog dies on United Airlines flight after attendant orders passenger to put him in overhead bin

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-03-13 21:24:46 GMT

    NEW YORK - United Airlines is accepting responsibility for a dog's in-flight death after a flight attendant ordered its owner put the pup in the overhead compartment.  According to NBC 5, the passenger boarded the flight from Houston to New York with a french bulldog inside a TSA-approved carrier.  Aviation website "The Points Guy" reported on Tuesday that passengers heard barking for part of the flight, but by the end of the trip, the dog was dead.

    >>

    NEW YORK - United Airlines is accepting responsibility for a dog's in-flight death after a flight attendant ordered its owner put the pup in the overhead compartment.  According to NBC 5, the passenger boarded the flight from Houston to New York with a french bulldog inside a TSA-approved carrier.  Aviation website "The Points Guy" reported on Tuesday that passengers heard barking for part of the flight, but by the end of the trip, the dog was dead.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Wife involved in kidnapping, pursuit speaks out

    Wife involved in kidnapping, pursuit speaks out

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 9:22 PM EDT2018-03-15 01:22:00 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley woman says her husband told her he was God as he held her and their children hostage in a van traveling at times over 100 miles per hour Monday. A normal, routine trip to the doctor’s office for Karen Bradley changed dramatically. “Guess what, I have control of the wheel and I'm God and started going the wrong way not to our apartment,” Bradley recounted from Monday.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley woman says her husband told her he was God as he held her and their children hostage in a van traveling at times over 100 miles per hour Monday. A normal, routine trip to the doctor’s office for Karen Bradley changed dramatically. “Guess what, I have control of the wheel and I'm God and started going the wrong way not to our apartment,” Bradley recounted from Monday.

    >>

  • Coeur d'Alene school walkouts draw counterprotests

    Coeur d'Alene school walkouts draw counterprotests

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-03-15 01:16:47 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d’Alene High School students walked out of their classes and high filled the gym Wednesday morning standing shoulder-to-shoulder with students near and far. After a brief speech, students left the bleachers and swarmed a small table where they would write letters and become registered to vote. Something organizers say is a huge component to Wednesday’s demonstration.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d’Alene High School students walked out of their classes and high filled the gym Wednesday morning standing shoulder-to-shoulder with students near and far. After a brief speech, students left the bleachers and swarmed a small table where they would write letters and become registered to vote. Something organizers say is a huge component to Wednesday’s demonstration.

    >>

  • Wyoming to allow hunters to wear fluorescent pink attire

    Wyoming to allow hunters to wear fluorescent pink attire

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 8:31 PM EDT2018-03-15 00:31:16 GMT
    David Hendee/APDavid Hendee/AP
    David Hendee/APDavid Hendee/AP

    CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming has joined about a half dozen other states that let big game hunters don pink in the field. Gov. Matt Mead on Wednesday signed into law a bill adding fluorescent pink to the fluorescent orange now mandated statewide. The new law takes effect July 1 before the fall hunting season. Most big game hunters have been required to wear blaze orange as a safety measure to help distinguish themselves from other hunters. Supporters of the leg...

    >>

    CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming has joined about a half dozen other states that let big game hunters don pink in the field. Gov. Matt Mead on Wednesday signed into law a bill adding fluorescent pink to the fluorescent orange now mandated statewide. The new law takes effect July 1 before the fall hunting season. Most big game hunters have been required to wear blaze orange as a safety measure to help distinguish themselves from other hunters. Supporters of the leg...

    >>
    •   