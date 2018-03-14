The 2018 Mariners commercials are here. Watch them now

The Seattle Mariners have released a fresh crop of commercials for the 2018 season on Wednesday morning.

The five new spots strike a familiar humorous tone, while also letting us know that not everyone can nail a hair flip and that painting the corners is truly an art form (while still being offensive to some).

The commercials were shot during spring training and produced by Seattle-based Copacino + Fujikado and Mercer Island’s Blue Goose Production.

They'll begin airing the ads Wednesday night's spring training game on ROOT Sports.

Watch the full selection of ads below.

Mound Visit

Big Maple

Art of the Frame

Work-Related Injury

Flip

Which one is your favorite? Let us know!