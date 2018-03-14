Dog gone: United Airlines mistakenly flies family German shepherd to Japan

United Airlines is investigating after mistakenly flying a Kansas family’s dog to Japan.

KCTV reports that Kara Swindle and her two children flew are in the process of moving to Kansas City from the West Coast. On Tuesday, they flew from Oregon to Missouri on a United Flight.

They went to a cargo facility to pick up their 10-year-old German shepherd Irgo, but were instead given a great Dane. Swindle learned that her dog Irgo had been put on a flight to Japan, where the great Dane was supposed to go. Airline officials in Japan put Irgo on a flight back to Kansas City.

The news of Irgo’s unplanned adventure comes as United accepted responsibility for a dog's in-flight death after a flight attendant ordered its owner put the pup in the overhead compartment.

United called the incident “a tragic accident that should never have occurred, as pets should never be placed in the overhead bin”.

This is not the first time United has come under scrutiny for its treatment of animals. Last year, the carrier was sued by the owners of a giant rabbit that died on one of its flights.

Some 24 pets died while flying with US carriers last year, 18 of them with United, according to the Department of Transportation.