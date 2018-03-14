Wyoming to allow hunters to wear fluorescent pink attire

(AP) - Wyoming has joined about a half dozen other states that let big game hunters don pink in the field.



Gov. Matt Mead on Wednesday signed into law a bill adding fluorescent pink to the fluorescent orange now mandated statewide. The new law takes effect July 1 before the fall hunting season.



Most big game hunters have been required to wear blaze orange as a safety measure to help distinguish themselves from other hunters.



Supporters of the legislation say adding fluorescent pink gives hunters a choice. In addition, a textile expert testified that fluorescent pink is more visible to humans than orange during the fall.



At least six other states have approved similar legislation in recent years. A few states, including Montana, have rejected adding a new color other than orange.

3/14/2018 5:08:18 PM (GMT -7:00)