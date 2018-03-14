Coeur d'Alene school walkouts draw counter protests

Coeur d’Alene High School students walked out of their classes and high filled the gym Wednesday morning standing shoulder-to-shoulder with students near and far.

After a brief speech, students left the bleachers and swarmed a small table where they would write letters and become registered to vote.

Something organizers say is a huge component to Wednesday’s demonstration.

“We're going to call our representatives and we're not going to stop until this ends,” Annika Silk, one of the organizers said.

A quarter mile away from Coeur d’Alene High School, a counter-protest at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds was held to support the Second Amendment.

Protestors lined Government Way waving flags and carrying guns.

“We needed to stand up and offer a voice,” Brian Welch, the organizer for the Second Amendment rally said.

Welch says the gun control debate needs to end.

“It doesn't do anything for the criminals all it does is affect the law abiding gun owners,” Welch added.

But the students say the demonstration isn’t about gun control, rather they’re promoting school safety, voter registration, and mental health awareness.