Wife involved in kidnapping, pursuit speaks out

A Spokane Valley woman says her husband told her he was God as he held her and their children hostage in a van traveling at times over 100 miles per hour Monday.

A normal, routine trip to the doctor’s office for Karen Bradley changed dramatically.

“Guess what, I have control of the wheel and I'm God and started going the wrong way not to our apartment,” Bradley recounted from Monday.

In the car was Karen, her two kids ages one and six, and Rodney.

“I said ‘can we go home?’” Bradley said, “ and he said, he was like 'oh we're going home, me and the kids are going to heaven and you're going to hell today’.”

Karen called 911 from the van at 11:30 A.M. when they crossed over the Idaho border and for over an hour, a wild ride ensued down Interstate 90.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the pursuit, but Karen says Rodney was showing red flags the day before the chase.

“He was saying he was God and that he was not Rodney anymore,” Bradley said.

She says Sunday night her husband was acting bizarre, and she claimed she called 911 but didn’t get a response.

24 hours later, she was trapped in a van, as she says, her husband was swerving into on-coming traffic.

Karen wants people to pay attention to those red flags, in case your loved one is going through a similar situation.

“I don't wan this to happen to anyone else,” she said.

Rodney Bradley is currently being held on a $250,000 bond and he’s charged with felony kidnapping and felony eluding officers.

Karen Bradley and her children are safe for the time being, but now say they have no idea how they’ll pay for rent, food, diapers, and everything else.

She’s started an online fundraiser, if you want to help click here.