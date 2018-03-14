Police say 2 shot at Alabama hospital, gunman subdued - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police say 2 shot at Alabama hospital, gunman subdued

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -

Police responded to reports of someone firing shots at a hospital in downtown Birmingham, Alabama, before issuing an alert that the situation was over and the shooter had been subdued.
  
Local media reported that two people were shot at UAB Highlands, and a gunman had turned a gun on himself Wednesday night.
  
Police didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
  
UAB Highlands is a campus of UAB Hospital, which is part of the medical school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

  • Video released of Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting man

    STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Prosecutors have released video of the fatal shooting of an Oklahoma man by his bond agent - who was acquitted in the case - that shows the man asking why he was being arrested before he's shot.    A jury found Chasity Carey not guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the Aug. 9 death of Brandon Williams. Jurors were shown the video in court.  

  • Father, mother and children in murder-suicide identified

    Authorities say 33-year-old Samantha Field and her children, 4-year-old Ava and 2-year-old Ashen were shot and killed by Clint Field, the father and husband of the victims, who evntually turned the gun on himself.Authorities say 33-year-old Samantha Field and her children, 4-year-old Ava and 2-year-old Ashen were shot and killed by Clint Field, the father and husband of the victims, who evntually turned the gun on himself.

    SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on a U.S. Airman in Washington state that allegedly fatally shot his two young children, their mother and himself (all times local):   5:09 p.m.   Authorities have identified a family involved in a murder-suicide in Washington state.   The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 33-year-old Samantha Field and her children, 4-year-old Ava and 2-year-old Ashen.

  • Dog dies on United Airlines flight after attendant orders passenger to put him in overhead bin

    NEW YORK - United Airlines is accepting responsibility for a dog's in-flight death after a flight attendant ordered its owner put the pup in the overhead compartment.  According to NBC 5, the passenger boarded the flight from Houston to New York with a french bulldog inside a TSA-approved carrier.  Aviation website "The Points Guy" reported on Tuesday that passengers heard barking for part of the flight, but by the end of the trip, the dog was dead.

  • Ex-Equifax executive charged with insider trading

    ATLANTA (AP) - A former Equifax executive who sold stock for nearly $1 million before the company's massive data breach was publicly announced faces insider trading charges.    Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday that a grand jury indicted Jun Ying, the former chief information officer of Equifax's U.S. Information Solutions.

  • Viacom suspends programming in support of student walk outs

    Viacom is suspended all programming on its networks for 17 minutes as students across the nation walked out of school Wednesday to protest gun violence.    The suspension coincides with the National School Walkout, which started at 10 a.m. The company's networks include MTV, BET, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, among others.

  • Aluminum and Spokane: Then and now

    Spokane Valley, Wash. Working for Kaiser was and still is a big deal. These manufacturing jobs pay very well if you have a high school degree plus a year or two of college or trade school. You can make anywhere between $60K-$90K plus benefits. Those union jobs are still there but are far, and few between there used to be more - much more. Nearly 20 years ago Kaiser Aluminum closed down it's Mead smelter. Over a thousand employees lost their jobs when that plant closed. 

