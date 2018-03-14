Viacom suspends programming in support of student walk outs

Viacom suspended all programming on its networks for 17 minutes as students across the nation walked out of school Wednesday to protest gun violence.



The suspension coincides with the National School Walkout, which started at 10 a.m. The company's networks include MTV, BET, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, among others.



The walkouts were the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.

