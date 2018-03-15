Thousands of Snuggie owners get refund in settlement over misleading TV ads

Thousands of Snuggie owners get refund in settlement over misleading TV adsPosted: Updated:
Video released of Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting man
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Prosecutors have released video of the fatal shooting of an Oklahoma man by his bond agent - who was acquitted in the case - that shows the man asking why he was being arrested before he's shot. A jury found Chasity Carey not guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the Aug. 9 death of Brandon Williams. Jurors were shown the video in court.>>
Father, mother and children in murder-suicide identified
SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on a U.S. Airman in Washington state that allegedly fatally shot his two young children, their mother and himself (all times local): 5:09 p.m. Authorities have identified a family involved in a murder-suicide in Washington state. The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 33-year-old Samantha Field and her children, 4-year-old Ava and 2-year-old Ashen.>>
Dog dies on United Airlines flight after attendant orders passenger to put him in overhead bin
NEW YORK - United Airlines is accepting responsibility for a dog's in-flight death after a flight attendant ordered its owner put the pup in the overhead compartment. According to NBC 5, the passenger boarded the flight from Houston to New York with a french bulldog inside a TSA-approved carrier. Aviation website "The Points Guy" reported on Tuesday that passengers heard barking for part of the flight, but by the end of the trip, the dog was dead.>>
What's Juuling? This fad among young people has Spokane health officials worried
SPOKANE, Wash. It's slick, high tech and it looks like a thumb drive for a computer, which means it can be easily hidden and taken anywhere. This worries health officials over at Spokane Regional Health District. "It's very easy for youth in particular to conceal them from school professionals from families," says spokeswoman Kim Papich.>>
Kidnapped mom called police from inside car
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley man is sitting in jail for allegedly kidnapping his family and taking them on a high-speed chase. Police say Rodney Bradley made it across state lines into Idaho and nearly made it to the Montana border before police were finally able to stop him. The call came in initially just before 11:30 and for the next hour, a wild ride ensued down Interstate 90 Eastbound.>>
Idaho teacher accused of feeding live puppy to snapping turtle in front of students
PRESTON, Idaho - An Idaho science teacher is under investigation after allegedly feeding a live puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students at his school. An animal rights activist, Jill Parrish, filed a police report last week after hearing that the teacher, Robert Crosland, who works in Preston, fed the puppy to the reptile as students looked on, according to Salt Lake City TV station KSTU. "What I have learned in the last four days is disgusting.>>
Surge in airline hiring boosts interest in aspiring pilots
DALLAS (AP) - Major U.S. airlines are hiring pilots at a rate not seen since before 9/11, and that is encouraging more young people to consider a career in the cockpit. Hiring is likely to remain brisk for years. Smaller airlines in the U.S. are struggling with a shortage that will continue as they lose pilots to the bigger carriers, which in turn will need to replace thousands of retiring pilots over the next few years.>>
Navy jet crashes off Key West, killing 2 crew members
WASHINGTON (AP) - A U.S. Navy fighter jet crashed Wednesday off the coast of Key West, Florida, killing its two crew members. The F/A-18 Super Hornet was on approach to land at the naval air station around 4:30 p.m. EDT, and crashed into the water about a mile east of the runway. The pilot and weapons system officer ejected and were recovered, but U.S. Naval Air Forces reported late Wednesday night that both had died.>>
Viral wrong number text ends up raising money for a good cause
KHQ.com - When Tony Wood got a text from a wrong number, he decided to be a little creative with his response, and the text message set off a chain of events that ended up helping Wood's family in a big way. A woman accidentally sent a picture of herself in an evening gown to the wrong number.>>
Thousands of Snuggie owners get refund in settlement over misleading TV ads
A company that promised “buy one, get one free” deals to entice people to buy Snuggies on TV commercials is now paying out refunds to customers. And it's not because the full-length, wearable blankets were faulty.>>
Officials: California man shot 130 hawks, birds of prey
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Wildlife officers say a Northern California man shot more than 130 hawks and other protected birds of prey. California fish and wildlife spokesman Capt. Patrick Foy said Wednesday that officers found hawks heaped in piles on the man's property in rural Lassen County, which borders Nevada.>>
Despite woes, Wells Fargo gives CEO Sloan $4.6 million raise
NEW YORK (AP) - Well Fargo's board of directors has given CEO Tim Sloan a $4.6 million raise, despite the bank continuing to face the fallout of its sales-practices scandal and other issues. In its annual proxy to shareholders, Wells Fargo said Wednesday that Sloan made $17.6 million last year, up from $13 million in 2016.>>
Viacom suspends programming in support of student walk outs
Viacom suspended all programming on its networks for 17 minutes as students across the nation walked out of school Wednesday to protest gun violence. The suspension coincides with the National School Walkout, which started at 10 a.m. The company's networks include MTV, BET, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, among others.>>
Ex-Equifax executive charged with insider trading
ATLANTA (AP) - A former Equifax executive who sold stock for nearly $1 million before the company's massive data breach was publicly announced faces insider trading charges. Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday that a grand jury indicted Jun Ying, the former chief information officer of Equifax's U.S. Information Solutions.>>
Aluminum and Spokane: Then and now
Spokane Valley, Wash. Working for Kaiser was and still is a big deal. These manufacturing jobs pay very well if you have a high school degree plus a year or two of college or trade school. You can make anywhere between $60K-$90K plus benefits. Those union jobs are still there but are far, and few between there used to be more - much more. Nearly 20 years ago Kaiser Aluminum closed down it's Mead smelter. Over a thousand employees lost their jobs when that plant closed.>>
Hundreds of Gonzaga Prep students participate in peaceful walkout
On Wednesday morning students at Gonzaga Prep took action into their own hands on National School Walkout Day to say enough is enough "We really wanted to go beyond the walkout because we saw a lot of the criticism like what is walking out on the football field really going to accomplish," said Gonzaga Prep senior Jaime Dorsh. Students first gathered in the gym to listen to a presentation about gun violence. But at the same time being proactive and having students register to>>
