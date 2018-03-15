Man suspected of fatally shooting parents shot by Thurston County sergeant

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - A double homicide suspect is recovering in a hospital after being shot by a Thurston County sergeant early Thursday morning.



Investigators with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office believe the man fatally shot his parents at their home in Buckley sometime before 7 p.m. Wednesday and then fled to a hotel in Tumwater, WA.



Pierce County authorities alerted Thurston County that the suspect could be headed their way.



Around 1am Thursday morning, officers spotted the suspect's car in the parking lot of a Comfort Inn hotel in Tumwater. Shortly after police arrived the suspect tried to flee and drove his vehicle toward the sergeant. That's when the sergeant fired three shots, hitting the suspect once.



The suspect continued to drive off until he was hit by another deputy's car. The suspect was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment.



He will be facing two counts of murder in the first degree once he's released. His name has not yet been released.