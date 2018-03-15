Trump admits making up trade claim in Trudeau talk

President Donald Trump free-styled with the facts when talking trade with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.



The Republican described the discussion during a fundraising speech in St. Louis on Wednesday.



According to audio obtained by The Washington Post , Trump insisted that the United States runs a trade deficit with Canada.



Trump said Trudeau told him there was no trade deficit. Trump said he replied, "'Wrong, Justin, you do.' I didn't even know. ... I had no idea. I just said, 'You're wrong.'"



Trump claimed the figures don't include timber and energy.



However, the Office of the United States Trade Representative says the United States has a trade surplus with Canada.



(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)