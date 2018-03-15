Idaho governor signs roadkill bill into law

Idaho governor signs roadkill bill into lawPosted: Updated:
Viral wrong number text ends up raising money for a good cause
KHQ.com - When Tony Wood got a text from a wrong number, he decided to be a little creative with his response, and the text message set off a chain of events that ended up helping Wood's family in a big way. A woman accidentally sent a picture of herself in an evening gown to the wrong number.>>
Thousands of Snuggie owners get refund in settlement over misleading TV ads
A company that promised “buy one, get one free” deals to entice people to buy Snuggies on TV commercials is now paying out refunds to customers. And it's not because the full-length, wearable blankets were faulty.>>
Wife involved in kidnapping, pursuit speaks out
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley woman says her husband told her he was God as he held her and their children hostage in a van traveling at times over 100 miles per hour Monday. A normal, routine trip to the doctor’s office for Karen Bradley changed dramatically. “Guess what, I have control of the wheel and I'm God and started going the wrong way not to our apartment,” Bradley recounted from Monday.>>
Father, mother and children in murder-suicide identified
SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on a U.S. Airman in Washington state that allegedly fatally shot his two young children, their mother and himself (all times local): 5:09 p.m. Authorities have identified a family involved in a murder-suicide in Washington state. The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 33-year-old Samantha Field and her children, 4-year-old Ava and 2-year-old Ashen.>>
Aluminum and Spokane: Then and now
Spokane Valley, Wash. Working for Kaiser was and still is a big deal. These manufacturing jobs pay very well if you have a high school degree plus a year or two of college or trade school. You can make anywhere between $60K-$90K plus benefits. Those union jobs are still there but are far, and few between there used to be more - much more. Nearly 20 years ago Kaiser Aluminum closed down it's Mead smelter. Over a thousand employees lost their jobs when that plant closed.>>
Man suspected of fatally shooting parents shot by Thurston County sergeant
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - A double homicide suspect is recovering in a hospital after being shot by a Thurston County sergeant early Thursday morning. Investigators with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office believe the man fatally shot his parents at their home in Buckley sometime before 7 p.m. Wednesday and then fled to a hotel in Tumwater, WA. Pierce County authorities alerted Thurston County that the suspect could be headed their way.>>
Coyote attacks a 5-year-old child on Cal State campus
KHQ.COM - A southern California college campus is on edge after a coyote attacked a young child. California State University Los Angeles Police say one of their officers fired at the coyote that was attacking a five-year-old Wednesday night. The coyote may have been struck, but it ran off, according to a report from the scene. The 5-year-old boy is in the hospital but is expected to be okay.>>KHQ.COM - A southern California college campus is on edge after a coyote attacked a young child. California State University Los Angeles Police say one of their officers fired at the coyote that was attacking a five-year-old Wednesday night. The coyote may have been struck, but it ran off, according to a report from the scene. The 5-year-old boy is in the hospital but is expected to be okay. Update: The coyote bit a 5-year-old boy, and it also tried to attack a woman,...>>
Dylann Roof's sister accused of bringing weapons to school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Deputies say the sister of church shooter Dylann Roof has been arrested for bringing drugs, pepper spray and a knife to her South Carolina school. The Richland County Sheriff's Department tells WIS-TV 18-year-old Morgan Roof was arrested Wednesday after an administrator at A.C. Flora High School had contacted a school resource officer.>>
Idaho governor signs roadkill bill into law
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter has signed into law a roadkill bill that would allow motorists or passers-by to humanely dispatch a badly injured animal unintentionally hit by a vehicle. Currently, Idaho law says only law enforcement officers can dispatch such animals. Otter gave his signature to the proposal on Wednesday while signing more than 20 other bills into law. The bill was backed by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle...>>
Preschool director accused of pulling knife on 4-year-olds
PLAINFIELD, N.J. - A New Jersey preschool administrator accused of threatening two misbehaving students with a knife is facing charges. Union County prosecutors say 64-year-old Adetokunbo Akinnaso, of Sicklerville, is charged with two counts of cruelty or neglect of children. She has been removed from her post and could face up to three years in prison if convicted on both counts.>>
'Willy Wonka' star appears as contestant on 'Jeopardy'
LOS ANGELES - He played a boy who does nothing but watch TV and wears cowboy clothing in the 1971 movie "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory." Who is "Jeopardy" contestant Paris Themmen. Themmen appeared on the game show on Tuesday. But he didn't tell Alex Trebek about his role as Mike Teevee when the host asked him about himself.>>
United to use special tags for pet carriers after dog death
CHICAGO - United Airlines plans to issue bright colored bag tags to people traveling with pets to prevent animal carriers from being placed in overhead bins following the death of a puppy on one of its flights. The Chicago-based airline says a flight attendant who ordered the passenger to put her pet carrier in the overhead bin aboard a Houston-to-New York flight Monday didn't know there was a dog inside.>>
Nearly 150 animals rescued after found living in horrific conditions in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say it's one of the worst cases of animal abuse they've ever seen and now, almost 150 animals have been rescued from a backyard farm in Tenino, WA. The animals were found living in horrific conditions and included 23 miniature horses, 10 goats, eight dogs, cats, rabbits, pet birds and more than 100 chickens. One dog was even found lying dead on the property.>>
Trump admits making up trade claim in Trudeau talk
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump free-styled with the facts when talking trade with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The Republican described the discussion during a fundraising speech in St. Louis on Wednesday. According to audio obtained by The Washington Post , Trump insisted that the United States runs a trade deficit with Canada.>>
Man suspected of fatally shooting parents shot by Thurston County sergeant
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - A double homicide suspect is recovering in a hospital after being shot by a Thurston County sergeant early Thursday morning. Investigators with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office believe the man fatally shot his parents at their home in Buckley sometime before 7 p.m. Wednesday and then fled to a hotel in Tumwater, WA. Pierce County authorities alerted Thurston County that the suspect could be headed their way.>>
Navy jet crashes off Key West, killing 2 crew members
WASHINGTON (AP) - A U.S. Navy fighter jet crashed Wednesday off the coast of Key West, Florida, killing its two crew members. The F/A-18 Super Hornet was on approach to land at the naval air station around 4:30 p.m. EDT, and crashed into the water about a mile east of the runway. The pilot and weapons system officer ejected and were recovered, but U.S. Naval Air Forces reported late Wednesday night that both had died.>>
