Idaho governor signs roadkill bill into law

Idaho governor signs roadkill bill into law

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter has signed into law a roadkill bill that would allow motorists or passers-by to humanely dispatch a badly injured animal unintentionally hit by a vehicle.
  
Currently, Idaho law says only law enforcement officers can dispatch such animals.
  
Otter gave his signature to the proposal on Wednesday while signing more than 20 other bills into law.
  
The bill was backed by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, as well as sportsmen's groups and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
  
Moyle had argued that the change was needed because sometimes injured animals can be left on the side of the road for several hours before an officer can arrive on the scene.
  
The bill unanimously passed both the House and Senate.

