Coyote attacks a 5-year-old child on Cal State campus

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

KHQ.COM - A southern California college campus is on edge after a coyote attacked a young child.



California State University Los Angeles Police say one of their officers fired at the coyote that was attacking a five-year-old Wednesday night. The coyote may have been struck, but it ran off, according to a report from the scene.

The 5-year-old boy is in the hospital but is expected to be okay.