$368M in gold, platinum and diamonds falls out of plane taking off from Russian airport

KHQ.COM - A plane with ten tons of gold, platinum and diamonds lost some of its cargo after taking off from an airport in Russia.



The precious cargo had a total value of $368 million!



Details are a little scare but the plane reportedly had some problems during takeoff causing the treasures to fall out of the hold all over the runway. An investigation is still underway.



Some of the gold was recovered as far as 16 miles away from the Yakutsk Airport where the plane took off.



The crew decided to land at the nearby airport. Police sealed off the runway to recover the items.



The cargo was reported to be owned by Chukota Mining and Geological Company.



Technical engineers at the airport who prepared the plane for takeoff have been detained.



MORE ON THIS STORY: https://tinyurl.com/yb2o5pum