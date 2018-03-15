Study finds that 90% of bottled water contains tiny plastic particles

KHQ.COM - According to investigative research from experts at Orb Media, new tests reveal that nearly all major bottled water brands are contaminated with micro-plastic particles. The study observed 250 bottles from 11 brands in nine different countries, including India, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico and the United States.



Researchers found about 93 percent of the samples tested had plastic contaminants. Scientists say they found an average of 325 particles per liter of water tested. However, some bottles had concentrations as high as 10,000 plastic pieces for every liter of water.



The World Health Organization (WHO) has now announced a review into the potential risks of plastic in drinking water .



The brands Orb Media says they tested in the study included Aqua (Danone), Aquafina (PepsiCo), Bisleri (Bisleri International), Dasani (Coca-Cola), Epura (PepsiCo), Evian (Danone), Gerolsteiner (Gerolsteiner Brunnen), Minalba (Grupo Edson Queiroz), Nestle´ Pure Life (Nestle´), San Pellegrino (Nestle´) and Wahaha (Hangzhou Wahaha Group).



The study has not been published in a journal and has not been through scientific peer review. However, an unrelated study just released by the campaign group Story of Stuff, examined 19 consumer bottled water brands in the U.S. and also found plastic microfibers were widespread.



A previous study by Orb Media found plastic particles in tap water as well.



Researchers have not identified if there are any effects on your health from consuming the small particles.