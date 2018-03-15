Several killed and at least 5 vehicles crushed in pedestrian bri - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Several killed and at least 5 vehicles crushed in pedestrian bridge collapse in south Florida

NBC NEWS - A pedestrian walkway in Miami collapsed on Thursday, killing several people.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the fatalities after multiple vehicles were crushed by the span near Florida International University's campus.

The bridge was scheduled to open early next year and was designed to withstand hurricane-force winds.

“We are shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FIU-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge," the university said in a statement. “At this time we are still involved in rescue efforts and gathering information."

The walkway weighed 950 tons and was 174 feet long, according to FIU.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said he had spoken to Miami-Dade County Police Chief Juan Perez about the collapse and would remain “in constant communication with law enforcement throughout the day.”

The bridge was lifted off its temporary support and placed in its permanent position — atop a seven-lane road — on Saturday.

The $11.4 million bridge was meant to connect the school to the city of Sweetwater. It is part of a $124 million expansion of the campus.

It was built and designed by MCM in partnership with FIGG Bridge Engineers, the college said.

