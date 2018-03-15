Several killed and at least 5 vehicles crushed in pedestrian bridge collapse in south Florida

Several killed and at least 5 vehicles crushed in pedestrian bridge collapse in south FloridaPosted: Updated:
Nearly 150 animals rescued after found living in horrific conditions in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say it's one of the worst cases of animal abuse they've ever seen and now, almost 150 animals have been rescued from a backyard farm in Tenino, WA. The animals were found living in horrific conditions and included 23 miniature horses, 10 goats, eight dogs, cats, rabbits, pet birds and more than 100 chickens. One dog was even found lying dead on the property.>>
Viral wrong number text ends up raising money for a good cause
KHQ.com - When Tony Wood got a text from a wrong number, he decided to be a little creative with his response, and the text message set off a chain of events that ended up helping Wood's family in a big way. A woman accidentally sent a picture of herself in an evening gown to the wrong number.>>
Wife involved in kidnapping, pursuit speaks out
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley woman says her husband told her he was God as he held her and their children hostage in a van traveling at times over 100 miles per hour Monday. A normal, routine trip to the doctor’s office for Karen Bradley changed dramatically. “Guess what, I have control of the wheel and I'm God and started going the wrong way not to our apartment,” Bradley recounted from Monday.>>
Thousands of Snuggie owners get refund in settlement over misleading TV ads
A company that promised “buy one, get one free” deals to entice people to buy Snuggies on TV commercials is now paying out refunds to customers. And it's not because the full-length, wearable blankets were faulty.>>
$368M in gold, platinum and diamonds falls out of plane taking off from Russian airport
KHQ.COM - A plane with ten tons of gold, platinum and diamonds lost some of its cargo after taking off from an airport in Russia. The precious cargo had a total value of $368 million! Details are a little scare but the plane reportedly had some problems during takeoff causing the treasures to fall out of the hold all over the runway. An investigation is still underway.>>
Father, mother and children in murder-suicide identified
SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on a U.S. Airman in Washington state that allegedly fatally shot his two young children, their mother and himself (all times local): 5:09 p.m. Authorities have identified a family involved in a murder-suicide in Washington state. The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 33-year-old Samantha Field and her children, 4-year-old Ava and 2-year-old Ashen.>>
Several killed and at least 5 vehicles crushed in pedestrian bridge collapse in south Florida
NBC NEWS - A pedestrian walkway in Miami collapsed on Thursday, killing several people. The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the fatalities after multiple vehicles were crushed by the span near Florida International University's campus. The bridge was scheduled to open early next year and was designed to withstand hurricane-force winds.>>
Study finds that 90% of bottled water contains tiny plastic particles
KHQ.COM - Your favorite brand of bottled water is likely contaminated with tiny plastic pieces. According to investigative research from experts at Orb Media, tests revealed that nearly all major bottled water brands are contaminated with micro-plastic particles. The study observed 250 bottles from 11 brands in nine different countries, including India, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico and the United States.>>
Toys R Us says they will sell or close all U.S. stores
NEW YORK (AP) - Toys R Us's management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores. That's according to a toy industry analyst who spoke to several employees who were on the call Wednesday. Jim Silver, a toy industry expert, says Toys R Us's CEO told employees the plan is to liquidate all of its U.S. stores and after that, it could do a deal with its Canadian operation to run some of its U.S. stores.>>
$368M in gold, platinum and diamonds falls out of plane taking off from Russian airport
KHQ.COM - A plane with ten tons of gold, platinum and diamonds lost some of its cargo after taking off from an airport in Russia. The precious cargo had a total value of $368 million! Details are a little scare but the plane reportedly had some problems during takeoff causing the treasures to fall out of the hold all over the runway. An investigation is still underway.>>
Coyote attacks a 5-year-old child on Cal State campus
KHQ.COM - A southern California college campus is on edge after a coyote attacked a young child. California State University Los Angeles Police say one of their officers fired at the coyote that was attacking a five-year-old Wednesday night. The coyote may have been struck, but it ran off, according to a report from the scene. The 5-year-old boy is in the hospital but is expected to be okay.
Dylann Roof's sister accused of bringing weapons to school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Deputies say the sister of church shooter Dylann Roof has been arrested for bringing drugs, pepper spray and a knife to her South Carolina school. The Richland County Sheriff's Department tells WIS-TV 18-year-old Morgan Roof was arrested Wednesday after an administrator at A.C. Flora High School had contacted a school resource officer.>>
Idaho governor signs roadkill bill into law
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter has signed into law a roadkill bill that would allow motorists or passers-by to humanely dispatch a badly injured animal unintentionally hit by a vehicle. Currently, Idaho law says only law enforcement officers can dispatch such animals. Otter gave his signature to the proposal on Wednesday while signing more than 20 other bills into law. The bill was backed by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle...>>
Preschool director accused of pulling knife on 4-year-olds
PLAINFIELD, N.J. - A New Jersey preschool administrator accused of threatening two misbehaving students with a knife is facing charges. Union County prosecutors say 64-year-old Adetokunbo Akinnaso, of Sicklerville, is charged with two counts of cruelty or neglect of children. She has been removed from her post and could face up to three years in prison if convicted on both counts.>>
'Willy Wonka' star appears as contestant on 'Jeopardy'
LOS ANGELES - He played a boy who does nothing but watch TV and wears cowboy clothing in the 1971 movie "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory." Who is "Jeopardy" contestant Paris Themmen. Themmen appeared on the game show on Tuesday. But he didn't tell Alex Trebek about his role as Mike Teevee when the host asked him about himself.>>
