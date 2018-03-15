Family who found human remains in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry speaks out about identification

Family who found human remains in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry speaks out about identificationPosted: Updated:
Nearly 150 animals rescued after found living in horrific conditions in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say it's one of the worst cases of animal abuse they've ever seen and now, almost 150 animals have been rescued from a backyard farm in Tenino, WA. The animals were found living in horrific conditions and included 23 miniature horses, 10 goats, eight dogs, cats, rabbits, pet birds and more than 100 chickens. One dog was even found lying dead on the property.>>
Wife involved in kidnapping, pursuit speaks out
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley woman says her husband told her he was God as he held her and their children hostage in a van traveling at times over 100 miles per hour Monday. A normal, routine trip to the doctor’s office for Karen Bradley changed dramatically. “Guess what, I have control of the wheel and I'm God and started going the wrong way not to our apartment,” Bradley recounted from Monday.>>
Viral wrong number text ends up raising money for a good cause
KHQ.com - When Tony Wood got a text from a wrong number, he decided to be a little creative with his response, and the text message set off a chain of events that ended up helping Wood's family in a big way. A woman accidentally sent a picture of herself in an evening gown to the wrong number.>>
Thousands of Snuggie owners get refund in settlement over misleading TV ads
A company that promised “buy one, get one free” deals to entice people to buy Snuggies on TV commercials is now paying out refunds to customers. And it's not because the full-length, wearable blankets were faulty.>>
$368M in gold, platinum and diamonds falls out of plane taking off from Russian airport
KHQ.COM - A plane with ten tons of gold, platinum and diamonds lost some of its cargo after taking off from an airport in Russia. The precious cargo had a total value of $368 million! Details are a little scare but the plane reportedly had some problems during takeoff causing the treasures to fall out of the hold all over the runway. An investigation is still underway.>>
Father, mother and children in murder-suicide identified
SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on a U.S. Airman in Washington state that allegedly fatally shot his two young children, their mother and himself (all times local): 5:09 p.m. Authorities have identified a family involved in a murder-suicide in Washington state. The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 33-year-old Samantha Field and her children, 4-year-old Ava and 2-year-old Ashen.>>
Rosalia firefighter arrested for stealing, pawning department's equipment
ROSALIA, Wash. - Whitman County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Kelly Brown of Rosalia Thursday afternoon while serving a search warrant on his home. Deputies had been investigating several property related crimes in the area when they received information about a vehicle that may have been involved in a burglary on Gashous Rd. The theft was reported to authorities in late February. It was later identified as belonging to Brown.>>
Family who found human remains in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry speaks out about identification
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane. On September 3, 2017, Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the rock quarry located on W. Kathleen Ave for human remains that were located near the bottom.>>
NASA: Astronaut’s DNA no longer matches identical twin’s after time in space
Spending a year in space not only changes your outlook on life- it transforms your genes, too. Preliminary results from NASA’s Twins Study reveal that 7% of astronaut Scott Kelly’s genes did not return to normal after his return to Earth two years ago. The Twins Study brought ten research teams from around the country together to accomplish one goal: discover what happens to the human body after spending one year in space. The study looked a...>>
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint
BOTHELL, Wash. - An Amber Alert has been issued for all of Washington for a one-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint in Bothell. Bothell Police say Terrance Lee-Hammond kidnapped his son, Jahvell Scott from his mother's residence in Bothell at gun point. Witness advised the suspect left with a black male in a dark green or blue colored 4 door "Volvo like" sedan. Anyone with information is asked to call police.>>
Army veteran who faces deportation is denied US citizenship
CHICAGO (AP) - An Army veteran with a green card who faces deportation because of a 2008 drug conviction has been denied U.S. citizenship. The decision Thursday by immigration officials means Miguel Perez Jr. can be deported to Mexico at any time. The 39-year-old Perez petitioned immigration officials to be granted citizenship retroactive to when he joined the military in 2001. Perez served two tours in Afghanistan. He says he mistakenly thought he becam...>>
Workers at DC jail complex fall ill after package is opened
WASHINGTON (AP) - Fire and corrections officials in the District of Columbia say over a dozen employees at the city's jail complex fell ill after a package that likely contained the powerful opioid fentanyl was opened. The Washington Post reported Thursday that four workers in the mail room were immediately taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center and three decided to go later. Nine others were treated at the jail facility. Officials described the symptoms as r...>>
St. Patrick's parade in Boston won't let anti-war vets march
BOSTON (AP) - Boston's popular St. Patrick's Day parade is all about veterans - but not all who've served in uniform will be allowed to march this weekend. The South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, which runs the annual event, is refusing to accommodate Veterans for Peace in Sunday's parade. Council leader David Falvey says the anti-war group won't be allowed to participate because members have staged protests elsewhere against the U.S., and some have been detai...>>
Coyote bites 5-year-old boy at California college campus
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Professional trappers will try to catch a coyote that bit a 5-year-old boy on a Los Angeles college campus Lt. J.C. Healy with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife says the child was walking with his father Wednesday when the boy cried out, "He bit me!" Healy says the father chased the coyote away. The boy suffered a minor leg wound. The Los Angeles Times says that shortly after the biting, a coyote aggressively approa...>>
The Latest: University head laments fall of campus bridge
MIAMI (AP) - The Latest on the collapse of a pedestrian bridge at a Florida university (all times local): 6 p.m. A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida university. Dr. Mark McKenney says at a news conference Thursday that two of the people Kendall Regional Medical Center received were in "extremely critical" condition. He says the other eight were stabl...>>
Stranger's kindness helps ill Spokane great-grandmother's dream come true
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local great-grandmother in declining health just wanted to watch Dancing with the Stars in a live Spokane show. Her loved ones say a glitch as the family went to buy tickets meant all handicap seats had sold out. Desperate, they said "Help Me Hayley." "She has pneumonia," said Nicole Floate. "They think her double infection is back." It's been a terrifying few months for the many loved ones of Marylin Eskew. "We almost>>
