Family who found human remains in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry speaks out about identification

The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane.

On September 3, 2017, Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the rock quarry located on W. Kathleen Ave for human remains that were located near the bottom. The remains had been in the quarry for two to three years.

The family who found the remains have been waiting for answers like the rest of us. With their identity finally revealed they hope that it will provide closure for the family.

Last September Sarah Andrew's daughter and friend were playing in what her mom thought was a field behind the house they had just moved into. Awhile later the two came home and they had something with them.

"They had what looked like a hip bone and a femur bone," Sarah told KHQ.

The two bones sat on a chair in the backyard for a few days...until Sarah's wife said they should have them checked out. KHQ asked what made the mom finally decide to call police. She said it was the shape and size of the bones.

The next day, Coeur d'Alene police followed Sarah's daughter into the quarry and were stunned at what they found.

"They went back out and they found the skull not far from where they found the bones," Sarah said.

For months investigators tried to identify the remains, which they thought had been there between 2 and 3 years. They released a composite sketch hoping someone would come forward.

On Thursday, detectives announced they had finally linked the bones to a Spokane man named David Patrick Mcghee.

"He was somebody's somebody, and I'm just so happy he can be properly laid to rest."

Sarah is just happy the family will finally have closure.

"They have answers, they have closure, and his should can have a little bit of peace too."

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Mcghee's death and would like to talk with anyone who may have had contact with Mcghee in 2015. Anyone with information about David Patrick Mcghee is encouraged to contact Detective Jacob Rodgers with the Coeur d'Alene Police Department at 208-769-2320.