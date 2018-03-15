Human remains found in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry identified

The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane.

On September 3, 2017, Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the rock quarry located on W. Kathleen Ave for human remains that were located near the bottom. The remains had been in the quarry for two to three years.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Mcghee's death and would like to talk with anyone who may have had contact with Mcghee in 2015. Anyone with information about David Patrick Mcghee is encouraged to contact Detective Jacob Rodgers with the Coeur d'Alene Police Department at 208-769-2320.