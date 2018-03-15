Names released of deputy, officer involved in Hillyard area shooting

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and the Spokane Police Department have released the names of the deputy and officer involved in involved in a shooting which occurred on March 12, 2018, at an apartment in the 5300 block of North Regal St. in the City of Spokane: Deputy Sam Palmer and Officer Scott Hice.

Deputy Palmer was hired by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office as a Lateral Deputy on January 14, 2002. He began his career in law enforcement with the Coeur d’Alene Police Department (CDAPD) in October of 1999.

Deputy Palmer was assigned to the Patrol Division prior to his current assignment to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Civil Division. During his 18+ years of service, he was awarded the Medal of Valor for his actions during an active shooter incident in Coeur d’Alene and received several Letters of Commendation for his law enforcement service. As a CDAPD Officer, he was a member of the Honor Guard and Crowd Control/Events Team.

Officer Hice was hired by the Spokane Police Department (SPD) as a lateral officer in November 2014. He worked for the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office as a Patrol Deputy, SWAT Operator and School Resource Officer from February 2011 until being hired by SPD.

Officer Hice has received two letters of commendation at SPD. One from a citizen and one from the Ombudsman Commission.

Prior to being hired, he worked in overseas law enforcement as a Protection Specialist for Diplomats traveling in the West Bank of Israel. Hice attended college at California State University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice. Officer Hice was a six year veteran in the United States Army. He deployed and served with the 2nd Ranger Battalion. He received numerous awards during his military career.