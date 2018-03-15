Head of employment agency resigns after workplace report - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Head of employment agency resigns after workplace report

Posted: Updated:
Dale Peinecke (Photo from Washington Employment Security Department) Dale Peinecke (Photo from Washington Employment Security Department)
OLYMPIA, Wash. -

(AP) - The head of Washington state's Employment Security Department has resigned following an outside investigation found several employees complained about him putting his arms around them or looking at their bodies in ways that made them uncomfortable.
  
Dale Peinecke sent his resignation letter Monday to Gov. Jay Inslee, who announced Thursday he had accepted it. The resignation isn't effective until June 30, so Peinecke's last day is July 1.
  
In interviews with 16 employees, the report - written last month by Deborah Diamond of D Diamond Consulting - talked to 10 people who expressed either personal experience with Peinecke or witnessing interactions that made them uncomfortable. Six other employees said they were treated by respect and did not witness any inappropriate behavior.
  
In his response within the report, Peinecke said he is "outgoing and gregarious" and denied doing anything to intentionally make anyone feel uncomfortable.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/15/2018 12:59:06 PM (GMT -7:00)

