Washington state coroner apologizes for racist Facebook post

(AP) - A rural county coroner in eastern Washington state has apologized, saying he mistakenly posted a white supremacy meme and will no longer share on Facebook.



The Tri-City Herald reports that Franklin County coroner Dan Blasdel says he's not racist.



The Republican as coroner for 24 years has previously shared political statements on social media.



He said the "white history month" meme was a tongue-in-cheek post on how "it seems that the only minorities are the white male."



Blasdel said he immediately took it down after being informed of the racist connotations involving a symbol of a white raised fist with the words: "100% White, 100% Proud."



The coroner last year was honored by a Latino civics group for pushing for the inquest of a Mexican man killed by police.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/15/2018 7:14:24 AM (GMT -7:00)