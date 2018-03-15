Doctor: Hospital got 10 injured in Florida pedestrian bridge fall

Doctor: Hospital got 10 injured in Florida pedestrian bridge fallPosted: Updated:
Nearly 150 animals rescued after found living in horrific conditions in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say it's one of the worst cases of animal abuse they've ever seen and now, almost 150 animals have been rescued from a backyard farm in Tenino, WA. The animals were found living in horrific conditions and included 23 miniature horses, 10 goats, eight dogs, cats, rabbits, pet birds and more than 100 chickens. One dog was even found lying dead on the property.>>
Wife involved in kidnapping, pursuit speaks out
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley woman says her husband told her he was God as he held her and their children hostage in a van traveling at times over 100 miles per hour Monday. A normal, routine trip to the doctor’s office for Karen Bradley changed dramatically. “Guess what, I have control of the wheel and I'm God and started going the wrong way not to our apartment,” Bradley recounted from Monday.>>
Viral wrong number text ends up raising money for a good cause
KHQ.com - When Tony Wood got a text from a wrong number, he decided to be a little creative with his response, and the text message set off a chain of events that ended up helping Wood's family in a big way. A woman accidentally sent a picture of herself in an evening gown to the wrong number.>>
Thousands of Snuggie owners get refund in settlement over misleading TV ads
A company that promised “buy one, get one free” deals to entice people to buy Snuggies on TV commercials is now paying out refunds to customers. And it's not because the full-length, wearable blankets were faulty.>>
$368M in gold, platinum and diamonds falls out of plane taking off from Russian airport
KHQ.COM - A plane with ten tons of gold, platinum and diamonds lost some of its cargo after taking off from an airport in Russia. The precious cargo had a total value of $368 million! Details are a little scare but the plane reportedly had some problems during takeoff causing the treasures to fall out of the hold all over the runway. An investigation is still underway.>>
Father, mother and children in murder-suicide identified
SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on a U.S. Airman in Washington state that allegedly fatally shot his two young children, their mother and himself (all times local): 5:09 p.m. Authorities have identified a family involved in a murder-suicide in Washington state. The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 33-year-old Samantha Field and her children, 4-year-old Ava and 2-year-old Ashen.>>
Suspect arrested for bomb threats, Nazi symbols on WSU campus pleads guilty
PULLMAN, Wash. - The suspect from last Summer’s case involving bomb threats and Nazi symbols on the Washington State University campus has pleaded guilty. 18 year old former WSU student Jose Andres Tecuatl pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of felony threat to bomb in Whitman County Superior Court. In return for the plea, Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy tells KHQ that 2 additional counts for the same felony were dropped.>>
Portugal, Spain nab more than 2 tons of cocaine, arrest 10
LISBON, Portugal AP - Spanish and Portuguese police said Thursday they intercepted about 2.5 metric tons (2.76 tons) of cocaine in a cross-border operation. The operation led to the arrest of nine men and one woman, from Spain and Colombia, Portuguese police said. The operation began when Spanish border police detected 800 kilograms of cocaine in the false bottom of four vehicles crossing into Spain. The gang was storing the cocaine at>>
Doctor: Hospital got 10 injured in Florida pedestrian bridge fall
MIAMI (AP) - The Latest on the collapse of a pedestrian bridge at a Florida university (all times local): 6 p.m. A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida university. Dr. Mark McKenney says at a news conference Thursday that two of the people Kendall Regional Medical Center received were in "extremely critical" condition. He says the other eight were stabl...>>
Snohomish County permanently bans heroin-injection sites
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A Washington county unanimously passed legislation that would permanently ban supervised heroin-injection sites. The Daily Herald reports Snohomish County Councilman Nate Nehring proposed the restriction to keep any government-monitored injection sites, where federal nurses look on as users inject the drug, from popping up. Officials in King County and Seattle are considering opening a couple of sites based on similar models already in use in dozens of...>>
Idaho prison death highlights challenges of cellmate assignments
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The recent death of an Idaho prison inmate highlights the difficulties faced by prison officials across the U.S. in determining inmate housing assignments. Glenn Cox went before the parole board with a plan. He had already been accepted into a live-in substance abuse treatment center. For the first time in a long time, he was hopeful about the future. After reviewing his case, including the 12 drunken driving arrests on>>
Washington state coroner apologizes for racist Facebook post
PASCO, Wash. (AP) - A rural county coroner in eastern Washington state has apologized, saying he mistakenly posted a white supremacy meme and will no longer share on Facebook. The Tri-City Herald reports that Franklin County coroner Dan Blasdel says he's not racist. The Republican as coroner for 24 years has previously shared political statements on social media. He said the "white history month" meme was a tongue-in-cheek post on how "it seems...>>
Head of employment agency resigns after workplace report
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The head of Washington state's Employment Security Department has resigned following an outside investigation found several employees complained about him putting his arms around them or looking at their bodies in ways that made them uncomfortable. Dale Peinecke sent his resignation letter Monday to Gov. Jay Inslee, who announced Thursday he had accepted it. The resignation isn't effective until June 30, so Peinecke's last day is July 1. In interviews ...>>
Names released of deputy, officer involved in Hillyard area shooting
Names released of deputy, officer involved in Hillyard area shootingThe Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and the Spokane Police Department have released the names of the deputy and officer involved in involved in a shooting which occurred on March 12, 2018, at an apartment in the 5300 block of North Regal St. in the City of Spokane: Deputy Sam Palmer and Officer Scott Hice. Deputy Palmer was hired by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office as a Lateral Deputy on January 14, 2002. He began his career in law enforcement with the Coeur...>>The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and the Spokane Police Department have released the names of the deputy and officer involved in involved in a shooting which occurred on March 12, 2018, at an apartment in the 5300 block of North Regal St. in the City of Spokane: Deputy Sam Palmer and Officer Scott Hice. Deputy Palmer was hired by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office as a Lateral Deputy on January 14, 2002. He began his career in law enforcement with the Coeur...>>
Afghanistan couple names their baby named 'Donald Trump'
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - When Asadullah Poya's wife gave birth to their third child in a tiny village in rural Afghanistan, he immediately thought of Donald Trump. He had just read a Dari translation of what appears to be "Trump: How to Get Rich," published in 2004 by the then-star of "The Apprentice." "I thought, 'This is a great man,'" Poya said.>>
Several killed and at least 5 vehicles crushed in pedestrian bridge collapse in south Florida
NBC NEWS - A pedestrian walkway in Miami collapsed on Thursday, killing several people. The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the fatalities after multiple vehicles were crushed by the span near Florida International University's campus. The bridge was scheduled to open early next year and was designed to withstand hurricane-force winds.>>
