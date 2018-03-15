Portugal, Spain nab more than 2 tons of cocaine, arrest 10

AP - Spanish and Portuguese police said Thursday they intercepted about 2.5 metric tons (2.76 tons) of cocaine in a cross-border operation.

The operation led to the arrest of nine men and one woman, from Spain and Colombia, Portuguese police said.

The operation began when Spanish border police detected 800 kilograms of cocaine in the false bottom of four vehicles crossing into Spain.

The gang was storing the cocaine at a warehouse in the Lisbon area and sending it from there to Spain and the rest of Europe, officials said. The bulk of the cocaine was seized at the Lisbon warehouse.

Authorities said the suspects are believed to belong to a “vast criminal organization” which smuggled large quantities of cocaine between Europe and Latin America.

They said the police investigation is continuing and declined to provide further details, including when the operation took place.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)