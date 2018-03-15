Suspect arrested for bomb threats, Nazi symbols on WSU campus pleads guilty

The suspect from last Summer’s case involving bomb threats and Nazi symbols on the Washington State University campus has pleaded guilty.

18 year old former WSU student Jose Andres Tecuatl pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of felony threat to bomb in Whitman County Superior Court. In return for the plea, Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy tells KHQ that 2 additional counts for the same felony were dropped.

Tecuatl was arrested by WSU Police in late August for making multiple bomb threats. Two of the threats forced an evacuation of Stimson Hall, where Tecuatl was working as a Resident Advisor. One threat, included swastikas scratched into a wall of Stimson. Another swastika was written on a whiteboard in a separate threat discovered inside the university library. T

Tecuatl reported most of his own bomb threats to police. The last reported instance resulted in his arrest. WSU Police determined that the final threat was printed from Tecuatl’s computer.

The former student was sentenced to 20 days in jail and ordered to perform 80 hours of community service. Tecuatl apologized for his actions during his sentencing, but didn’t explain his motivation for the threats. Tecuatl has no prior criminal history.