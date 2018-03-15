Otter reluctantly OKs bill tweaking Idaho math requirements

(AP) - Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter says he has reluctantly allowed legislation eliminating the requirement for high school students to take math classes during their senior year to become law.



Otter announced Wednesday that he feared the bill would undermine the state's investment in science and mathematics in Idaho's public education system.



However, Otter said he didn't veto the bill because it does not lower the amount of math classes Idaho students have to take throughout high school.



According to the proposal, students would still be required to complete six semesters of high school math, but they can now take those classes whenever they want.



Otter says the state should monitor the impacts of the law to make sure it does not disadvantage students.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/15/2018 10:37:38 AM (GMT -7:00)