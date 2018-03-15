Spokane County Deputies and K9 Enzo locate late night copper burglars

Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies, with the assistance of K9 Enzo, located two suspects burglarizing the closed Kaiser Plant facility. The suspects were stealing copper wire found inside the buildings to sell/recycle later.

On March 13, 2018, just after 2:00 a.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Leavenworth’s attention was captured by a late 90’s Honda Accord parked behind a building at the closed Kaiser Plant located at 2111 E. Hawthorne. Knowing there have been several burglaries reported at the location, he stopped to investigate further.

Deputy Leavenworth found the vehicle unoccupied but noticed the hood was still warm indicating it hadn’t been parked there very long. He also observed what appeared to be recently broken windows on the surrounding buildings. Believing one or more suspects may be burglarizing the location, he requested additional Deputies for a search.

Deputy Phil Pfeifer, his partner K9 Enzo, Deputy Miller, and several additional Deputies responded to assist. Several K9 announcements were made before and throughout the search. K9 Enzo began searching the area and led Deputies into a fenced area and several buildings. While K9 Enzo, Deputy Pfeifer and Deputy Leavenworth were searching inside one of the buildings, Deputy Miller advised, via his radio, he had a male suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Dylan B. Lindsey, detained outside and there was potentially another male and a female hiding at the location.

Soon after, K9 Enzo contacted a female, later identified as 37-year-old Miranda P. Coleman, hiding behind a door, in the dark. Coleman did not initially follow commands but soon complied and was taken into custody.

The search continued but the third suspect was not located.

Lindsey told Deputies he had heard the K9 announcements but didn’t want to be bitten, so he was running to surrender. Both Lindsey and Coleman eventually admitted they were at the business to steal copper, had seen the “No Trespassing” signs on the fence of the business, and even remember previously being trespassed from the location.

Coleman had multiple flashlights, two pair of pliers, and inside the backpack she was carrying, Deputies found over 20 pounds of copper wire.

Coleman received medical attention prior to being transported to the Spokane County Jail where she was booked for Burglary 2nd Degree, Possession of Burglary Tools and Theft 3rd Degree.

Lindsey was transported to the Spokane County Jail where he was booked for Burglary 2nd Degree and Theft 3rd Degree.

Both suspects were released on their own recognizance after they appeared in court later that afternoon.