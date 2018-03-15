Spokane County Deputies and K9 Enzo locate late night copper bur - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane County Deputies and K9 Enzo locate late night copper burglars

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy Spokane County Sheriff's Office Courtesy Spokane County Sheriff's Office
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies, with the assistance of K9 Enzo, located two suspects burglarizing the closed Kaiser Plant facility.  The suspects were stealing copper wire found inside the buildings to sell/recycle later. 

On March 13, 2018, just after 2:00 a.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Leavenworth’s attention was captured by a late 90’s Honda Accord parked behind a building at the closed Kaiser Plant located at 2111 E. Hawthorne.  Knowing there have been several burglaries reported at the location, he stopped to investigate further. 

Deputy Leavenworth found the vehicle unoccupied but noticed the hood was still warm indicating it hadn’t been parked there very long.  He also observed what appeared to be recently broken windows on the surrounding buildings.  Believing one or more suspects may be burglarizing the location, he requested additional Deputies for a search. 

Deputy Phil Pfeifer, his partner K9 Enzo, Deputy Miller, and several additional Deputies responded to assist.  Several K9 announcements were made before and throughout the search.  K9 Enzo began searching the area and led Deputies into a fenced area and several buildings.  While K9 Enzo, Deputy Pfeifer and Deputy Leavenworth were searching inside one of the buildings, Deputy Miller advised, via his radio, he had a male suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Dylan B. Lindsey, detained outside and there was potentially another male and a female hiding at the location.

Soon after, K9 Enzo contacted a female, later identified as 37-year-old Miranda P. Coleman, hiding behind a door, in the dark.  Coleman did not initially follow commands but soon complied and was taken into custody. 

The search continued but the third suspect was not located.

Lindsey told Deputies he had heard the K9 announcements but didn’t want to be bitten, so he was running to surrender.  Both Lindsey and Coleman eventually admitted they were at the business to steal copper, had seen the “No Trespassing” signs on the fence of the business, and even remember previously being trespassed from the location. 

Coleman had multiple flashlights, two pair of pliers, and inside the backpack she was carrying, Deputies found over 20 pounds of copper wire. 

Coleman received medical attention prior to being transported to the Spokane County Jail where she was booked for Burglary 2nd Degree, Possession of Burglary Tools and Theft 3rd Degree. 

Lindsey was transported to the Spokane County Jail where he was booked for Burglary 2nd Degree and Theft 3rd Degree. 

Both suspects were released on their own recognizance after they appeared in court later that afternoon.  

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Nearly 150 animals rescued after found living in horrific conditions in Thurston County

    Nearly 150 animals rescued after found living in horrific conditions in Thurston County

    Thursday, March 15 2018 9:01 AM EDT2018-03-15 13:01:42 GMT

    THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say it's one of the worst cases of animal abuse they've ever seen and now, almost 150 animals have been rescued from a backyard farm in Tenino, WA.  The animals were found living in horrific conditions and included 23 miniature horses, 10 goats, eight dogs, cats, rabbits, pet birds and more than 100 chickens. One dog was even found lying dead on the property. 

    >>

    THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say it's one of the worst cases of animal abuse they've ever seen and now, almost 150 animals have been rescued from a backyard farm in Tenino, WA.  The animals were found living in horrific conditions and included 23 miniature horses, 10 goats, eight dogs, cats, rabbits, pet birds and more than 100 chickens. One dog was even found lying dead on the property. 

    >>

  • Wife involved in kidnapping, pursuit speaks out

    Wife involved in kidnapping, pursuit speaks out

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 9:22 PM EDT2018-03-15 01:22:00 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley woman says her husband told her he was God as he held her and their children hostage in a van traveling at times over 100 miles per hour Monday. A normal, routine trip to the doctor’s office for Karen Bradley changed dramatically. “Guess what, I have control of the wheel and I'm God and started going the wrong way not to our apartment,” Bradley recounted from Monday.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley woman says her husband told her he was God as he held her and their children hostage in a van traveling at times over 100 miles per hour Monday. A normal, routine trip to the doctor’s office for Karen Bradley changed dramatically. “Guess what, I have control of the wheel and I'm God and started going the wrong way not to our apartment,” Bradley recounted from Monday.

    >>

  • Viral wrong number text ends up raising money for a good cause

    Viral wrong number text ends up raising money for a good cause

    Thursday, March 15 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-03-15 05:05:31 GMT

    KHQ.com - When Tony Wood got a text from a wrong number, he decided to be a little creative with his response, and the text message set off a chain of events that ended up helping Wood's family in a big way. A woman accidentally sent a picture of herself in an evening gown to the wrong number. 

    >>

    KHQ.com - When Tony Wood got a text from a wrong number, he decided to be a little creative with his response, and the text message set off a chain of events that ended up helping Wood's family in a big way. A woman accidentally sent a picture of herself in an evening gown to the wrong number. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Stranger's kindness helps ill Spokane great-grandmother's dream come true

    Stranger's kindness helps ill Spokane great-grandmother's dream come true

    Thursday, March 15 2018 8:58 PM EDT2018-03-16 00:58:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A local great-grandmother in declining health just wanted to watch Dancing with the Stars in a live Spokane show. Her loved ones say a glitch as the family went to buy tickets meant all handicap seats had sold out. Desperate, they said "Help Me Hayley." "She has pneumonia," said Nicole Floate. "They think her double infection is back." It's been a terrifying few months for the many loved ones of Marylin Eskew. "We almost 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A local great-grandmother in declining health just wanted to watch Dancing with the Stars in a live Spokane show. Her loved ones say a glitch as the family went to buy tickets meant all handicap seats had sold out. Desperate, they said "Help Me Hayley." "She has pneumonia," said Nicole Floate. "They think her double infection is back." It's been a terrifying few months for the many loved ones of Marylin Eskew. "We almost 

    >>

  • Walk up, not out: Coeur d'Alene student's message goes viral

    Walk up, not out: Coeur d'Alene student's message goes viral

    Thursday, March 15 2018 8:39 PM EDT2018-03-16 00:39:59 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - On Wednesday, students across the country walked out of class, including students at Coeur d’Alene High School. Grace Hamilton was not one of those students; she says she didn’t agree with the message of the nationwide walkouts. So instead, she and a friend created T-shirts with a simple message, walk up instead of walk out. "I wanted to be a voice for those people who didn't have a voice for themselves,” 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - On Wednesday, students across the country walked out of class, including students at Coeur d’Alene High School. Grace Hamilton was not one of those students; she says she didn’t agree with the message of the nationwide walkouts. So instead, she and a friend created T-shirts with a simple message, walk up instead of walk out. "I wanted to be a voice for those people who didn't have a voice for themselves,” 

    >>

  • Toxicology reports: Driver's BAC nearly twice legal limit in deadly Hayden Lake crash

    Toxicology reports: Driver's BAC nearly twice legal limit in deadly Hayden Lake crash

    Thursday, March 15 2018 8:17 PM EDT2018-03-16 00:17:58 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Team and the Kootenai County Coroner’s Office have concluded their investigation into the January 13, 2018 crash at the Hayden Lake Boat Launch, which resulted in the death of 34-year-old Christopher Lancaster of Spokane, WA. His autopsy and toxicology reports show Lancaster’s blood alcohol level was .144, nearly twice the legal limit. "I wake up everyday and 

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Team and the Kootenai County Coroner’s Office have concluded their investigation into the January 13, 2018 crash at the Hayden Lake Boat Launch, which resulted in the death of 34-year-old Christopher Lancaster of Spokane, WA. His autopsy and toxicology reports show Lancaster’s blood alcohol level was .144, nearly twice the legal limit. "I wake up everyday and 

    >>
    •   