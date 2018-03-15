Ephrata man spends night in cave after nearly driving off cliff

Ephrata man spends night in cave after nearly driving off cliffPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Nearly 150 animals rescued after found living in horrific conditions in Thurston County
Nearly 150 animals rescued after found living in horrific conditions in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say it's one of the worst cases of animal abuse they've ever seen and now, almost 150 animals have been rescued from a backyard farm in Tenino, WA. The animals were found living in horrific conditions and included 23 miniature horses, 10 goats, eight dogs, cats, rabbits, pet birds and more than 100 chickens. One dog was even found lying dead on the property.>>
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say it's one of the worst cases of animal abuse they've ever seen and now, almost 150 animals have been rescued from a backyard farm in Tenino, WA. The animals were found living in horrific conditions and included 23 miniature horses, 10 goats, eight dogs, cats, rabbits, pet birds and more than 100 chickens. One dog was even found lying dead on the property.>>
Wife involved in kidnapping, pursuit speaks out
Wife involved in kidnapping, pursuit speaks out
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley woman says her husband told her he was God as he held her and their children hostage in a van traveling at times over 100 miles per hour Monday. A normal, routine trip to the doctor’s office for Karen Bradley changed dramatically. “Guess what, I have control of the wheel and I'm God and started going the wrong way not to our apartment,” Bradley recounted from Monday.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley woman says her husband told her he was God as he held her and their children hostage in a van traveling at times over 100 miles per hour Monday. A normal, routine trip to the doctor’s office for Karen Bradley changed dramatically. “Guess what, I have control of the wheel and I'm God and started going the wrong way not to our apartment,” Bradley recounted from Monday.>>
Viral wrong number text ends up raising money for a good cause
Viral wrong number text ends up raising money for a good cause
KHQ.com - When Tony Wood got a text from a wrong number, he decided to be a little creative with his response, and the text message set off a chain of events that ended up helping Wood's family in a big way. A woman accidentally sent a picture of herself in an evening gown to the wrong number.>>
KHQ.com - When Tony Wood got a text from a wrong number, he decided to be a little creative with his response, and the text message set off a chain of events that ended up helping Wood's family in a big way. A woman accidentally sent a picture of herself in an evening gown to the wrong number.>>
Thousands of Snuggie owners get refund in settlement over misleading TV ads
Thousands of Snuggie owners get refund in settlement over misleading TV ads
A company that promised “buy one, get one free” deals to entice people to buy Snuggies on TV commercials is now paying out refunds to customers. And it's not because the full-length, wearable blankets were faulty.>>
A company that promised “buy one, get one free” deals to entice people to buy Snuggies on TV commercials is now paying out refunds to customers. And it's not because the full-length, wearable blankets were faulty.>>
$368M in gold, platinum and diamonds falls out of plane taking off from Russian airport
$368M in gold, platinum and diamonds falls out of plane taking off from Russian airport
KHQ.COM - A plane with ten tons of gold, platinum and diamonds lost some of its cargo after taking off from an airport in Russia. The precious cargo had a total value of $368 million! Details are a little scare but the plane reportedly had some problems during takeoff causing the treasures to fall out of the hold all over the runway. An investigation is still underway.>>
KHQ.COM - A plane with ten tons of gold, platinum and diamonds lost some of its cargo after taking off from an airport in Russia. The precious cargo had a total value of $368 million! Details are a little scare but the plane reportedly had some problems during takeoff causing the treasures to fall out of the hold all over the runway. An investigation is still underway.>>
Father, mother and children in murder-suicide identified
Father, mother and children in murder-suicide identified
SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on a U.S. Airman in Washington state that allegedly fatally shot his two young children, their mother and himself (all times local): 5:09 p.m. Authorities have identified a family involved in a murder-suicide in Washington state. The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 33-year-old Samantha Field and her children, 4-year-old Ava and 2-year-old Ashen.>>
SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on a U.S. Airman in Washington state that allegedly fatally shot his two young children, their mother and himself (all times local): 5:09 p.m. Authorities have identified a family involved in a murder-suicide in Washington state. The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 33-year-old Samantha Field and her children, 4-year-old Ava and 2-year-old Ashen.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Stranger's kindness helps ill Spokane great-grandmother's dream come true
Stranger's kindness helps ill Spokane great-grandmother's dream come true
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local great-grandmother in declining health just wanted to watch Dancing with the Stars in a live Spokane show. Her loved ones say a glitch as the family went to buy tickets meant all handicap seats had sold out. Desperate, they said "Help Me Hayley." "She has pneumonia," said Nicole Floate. "They think her double infection is back." It's been a terrifying few months for the many loved ones of Marylin Eskew. "We almost>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local great-grandmother in declining health just wanted to watch Dancing with the Stars in a live Spokane show. Her loved ones say a glitch as the family went to buy tickets meant all handicap seats had sold out. Desperate, they said "Help Me Hayley." "She has pneumonia," said Nicole Floate. "They think her double infection is back." It's been a terrifying few months for the many loved ones of Marylin Eskew. "We almost>>
Walk up, not out: Coeur d'Alene student's message goes viral
Walk up, not out: Coeur d'Alene student's message goes viral
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - On Wednesday, students across the country walked out of class, including students at Coeur d’Alene High School. Grace Hamilton was not one of those students; she says she didn’t agree with the message of the nationwide walkouts. So instead, she and a friend created T-shirts with a simple message, walk up instead of walk out. "I wanted to be a voice for those people who didn't have a voice for themselves,”>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - On Wednesday, students across the country walked out of class, including students at Coeur d’Alene High School. Grace Hamilton was not one of those students; she says she didn’t agree with the message of the nationwide walkouts. So instead, she and a friend created T-shirts with a simple message, walk up instead of walk out. "I wanted to be a voice for those people who didn't have a voice for themselves,”>>
Toxicology reports: Driver's BAC nearly twice legal limit in deadly Hayden Lake crash
Toxicology reports: Driver's BAC nearly twice legal limit in deadly Hayden Lake crash
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Team and the Kootenai County Coroner’s Office have concluded their investigation into the January 13, 2018 crash at the Hayden Lake Boat Launch, which resulted in the death of 34-year-old Christopher Lancaster of Spokane, WA. His autopsy and toxicology reports show Lancaster’s blood alcohol level was .144, nearly twice the legal limit. "I wake up everyday and>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Team and the Kootenai County Coroner’s Office have concluded their investigation into the January 13, 2018 crash at the Hayden Lake Boat Launch, which resulted in the death of 34-year-old Christopher Lancaster of Spokane, WA. His autopsy and toxicology reports show Lancaster’s blood alcohol level was .144, nearly twice the legal limit. "I wake up everyday and>>
Batman roller coaster leaves riders dangling at Six Flags in Texas for 45 minutes
Batman roller coaster leaves riders dangling at Six Flags in Texas for 45 minutes
SAN ANTONIO NBC - Riders on a Batman roller coaster at a San Antonio Six Flags were left suddenly hanging when the ride jerked to a halt at the top of a drop Tuesday. Park officials say a safety sensor went off, causing the ride at Six Flags Fiesta Texas to stop at the top of one of its 12-story lifts. The ride is designed to flip riders, and video showed some of them stuck at odd angles and upside-down. The riders were stuck there for 45>>
SAN ANTONIO NBC - Riders on a Batman roller coaster at a San Antonio Six Flags were left suddenly hanging when the ride jerked to a halt at the top of a drop Tuesday. Park officials say a safety sensor went off, causing the ride at Six Flags Fiesta Texas to stop at the top of one of its 12-story lifts. The ride is designed to flip riders, and video showed some of them stuck at odd angles and upside-down. The riders were stuck there for 45>>
Ephrata man spends night in cave after nearly driving off cliff
Ephrata man spends night in cave after nearly driving off cliff
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say an Ephrata man is counting his blessings after he nearly drove off a cliff in the Douglas Creek area of Douglas County Tuesday evening. Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said that 37-year old Kevin Remington was on his way home to Ephrata from Leavenworth when he left the roadway. Remington told deputies that he thought Douglas Creek would allow him to bypass Quincy on his drive>>
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say an Ephrata man is counting his blessings after he nearly drove off a cliff in the Douglas Creek area of Douglas County Tuesday evening. Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said that 37-year old Kevin Remington was on his way home to Ephrata from Leavenworth when he left the roadway. Remington told deputies that he thought Douglas Creek would allow him to bypass Quincy on his drive>>
Spokane County Deputies and K9 Enzo locate late night copper burglars
Spokane County Deputies and K9 Enzo locate late night copper burglars
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies, with the assistance of K9 Enzo, located two suspects burglarizing the closed Kaiser Plant facility. The suspects were stealing copper wire found inside the buildings to sell/recycle later. On March 13, 2018, just after 2:00 a.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Leavenworth’s attention was captured by a late 90’s Honda Accord parked behind a building at the closed>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies, with the assistance of K9 Enzo, located two suspects burglarizing the closed Kaiser Plant facility. The suspects were stealing copper wire found inside the buildings to sell/recycle later. On March 13, 2018, just after 2:00 a.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Leavenworth’s attention was captured by a late 90’s Honda Accord parked behind a building at the closed>>
Skeletal remains found by Montana landowner belong to Native American woman
Skeletal remains found by Montana landowner belong to Native American woman
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - An investigation shows skeletal remains found by a central Montana landowner last year likely belong to a Native American woman. The remains were found near Winifred in November. Fergus County Coroner Dick Brown says they'd been there for many, many years. The Billings Gazette reports the remains were sent to the state crime lab and forwarded to the University of Montana's Department of Anthropology. The department's report said the remains>>
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - An investigation shows skeletal remains found by a central Montana landowner last year likely belong to a Native American woman. The remains were found near Winifred in November. Fergus County Coroner Dick Brown says they'd been there for many, many years. The Billings Gazette reports the remains were sent to the state crime lab and forwarded to the University of Montana's Department of Anthropology. The department's report said the remains>>
Otter reluctantly OKs bill tweaking Idaho math requirements
Otter reluctantly OKs bill tweaking Idaho math requirements
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter says he has reluctantly allowed legislation eliminating the requirement for high school students to take math classes during their senior year to become law. Otter announced Wednesday that he feared the bill would undermine the state's investment in science and mathematics in Idaho's public education system. However, Otter said he didn't veto the bill because it does not lower the amount of math classes Idaho students ...>>
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter says he has reluctantly allowed legislation eliminating the requirement for high school students to take math classes during their senior year to become law. Otter announced Wednesday that he feared the bill would undermine the state's investment in science and mathematics in Idaho's public education system. However, Otter said he didn't veto the bill because it does not lower the amount of math classes Idaho students ...>>
Suspect arrested for bomb threats, Nazi symbols on WSU campus pleads guilty
Suspect arrested for bomb threats, Nazi symbols on WSU campus pleads guilty
PULLMAN, Wash. - The suspect from last Summer’s case involving bomb threats and Nazi symbols on the Washington State University campus has pleaded guilty. 18 year old former WSU student Jose Andres Tecuatl pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of felony threat to bomb in Whitman County Superior Court. In return for the plea, Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy tells KHQ that 2 additional counts for the same felony were dropped.>>
PULLMAN, Wash. - The suspect from last Summer’s case involving bomb threats and Nazi symbols on the Washington State University campus has pleaded guilty. 18 year old former WSU student Jose Andres Tecuatl pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of felony threat to bomb in Whitman County Superior Court. In return for the plea, Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy tells KHQ that 2 additional counts for the same felony were dropped.>>
Portugal, Spain nab more than 2 tons of cocaine, arrest 10
Portugal, Spain nab more than 2 tons of cocaine, arrest 10
LISBON, Portugal AP - Spanish and Portuguese police said Thursday they intercepted about 2.5 metric tons (2.76 tons) of cocaine in a cross-border operation. The operation led to the arrest of nine men and one woman, from Spain and Colombia, Portuguese police said. The operation began when Spanish border police detected 800 kilograms of cocaine in the false bottom of four vehicles crossing into Spain. The gang was storing the cocaine at>>
LISBON, Portugal AP - Spanish and Portuguese police said Thursday they intercepted about 2.5 metric tons (2.76 tons) of cocaine in a cross-border operation. The operation led to the arrest of nine men and one woman, from Spain and Colombia, Portuguese police said. The operation began when Spanish border police detected 800 kilograms of cocaine in the false bottom of four vehicles crossing into Spain. The gang was storing the cocaine at>>