Ephrata man spends night in cave after nearly driving off cliff

Officials say an Ephrata man is counting his blessings after he nearly drove off a cliff.

Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said that 37-year old Kevin Remington was on his way home to Ephrata from Leavenworth when he left the roadway in the Douglas Creek area of the county Tuesday evening.

Remington told deputies that he thought Douglas Creek would allow him to bypass Quincy on his drive home. Unfortunately, Douglas Creek is currently washed out and impassable. Instead, Remington drove off the road and began slipping down the cliff. His vehicle stopped inches from the edge. Remington was able to get out of his vehicle safely.

Communications are limited in the canyon, so the driver sought shelter in a cave. Remington told deputies that during the night, coyotes were tugging on his feet and ran off with one of his shoes.

When the sun came up, he walked to the bottom of the canyon to a home where he was able to call for help.

Remington was transported to Confluence Hospital in Wenatchee to be treated for exposure.