Toxicology reports: Driver's BAC nearly twice legal limit in deadly Hayden Lake crash

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Team and the Kootenai County Coroner’s Office have concluded their investigation into the January 13, 2018 crash at the Hayden Lake Boat Launch, which resulted in the death of 34-year-old Christopher Lancaster of Spokane, WA. His autopsy and toxicology reports show Lancaster’s blood alcohol level was .144, nearly twice the legal limit.

During the investigation the Sheriff’s Office received information that another vehicle may have been present, involved, or near Lancaster’s vehicle at the time of the crash. Investigators reviewed surveillance video obtained both from the crash site, as well as video from The Corner Bar that Lancaster drove away from just prior to the crash. These videos eliminated any rumor or possibility of a second vehicle of being involved with the crash and confirmed they did not witness the collision.

Investigators also extensively interviewed Andrea Berkey, the lone survivor, and found her recollection of the events to be consistent with the evidence obtained during the investigation.

After careful review and consideration of all the evidence discovered during this investigation, this case has been closed. This incident has been found consistent with an automobile collision and subsequent drowning due to an alcohol impaired driver.

"I wake up everyday and I think I'm going to see him or I'm going to talk to him at some point during the day and it's hard to realize that that's never going to happen again," Lancaster's brother said to KHQ just days after the crash. Lancaster leaves behind two sons.