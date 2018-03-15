Walk up, not out: Coeur d'Alene student's message goes viral

On Wednesday, students across the country walked out of class, including students at Coeur d’Alene High School.

Grace Hamilton was not one of those students; she says she didn’t agree with the message of the nationwide walkouts.

So instead, she and a friend created T-shirts with a simple message, walk up instead of walk out.

"I wanted to be a voice for those people who didn't have a voice for themselves,” Hamilton said.

The idea came from something that she witnessed.

A kid in one of her classes was getting bullied, she says, and didn’t see anyone else step-up, so she did.

“I went to admin and had spoken up for him because I didn't think it was ok for him to go through,” she said.

The message has now reached thousands across the U.S.

But she says it spans further than just a social media post, it’s something we all should do.

“I feel like everyone has a responsibility to be kind to others and take care of others and I don't think that it's a finger pointing game or anything like that” Hamilton said, “you know this person isn't taking care of her or this person, it's us we have to take care of them ourselves."