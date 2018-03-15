Walk up, not out: Coeur d'Alene student's message goes viral - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Walk up, not out: Coeur d'Alene student's message goes viral

Posted: Updated:
by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

On Wednesday, students across the country walked out of class, including students at Coeur d’Alene High School.

Grace Hamilton was not one of those students; she says she didn’t agree with the message of the nationwide walkouts.

So instead, she and a friend created T-shirts with a simple message, walk up instead of walk out.

"I wanted to be a voice for those people who didn't have a voice for themselves,” Hamilton said.

The idea came from something that she witnessed.

A kid in one of her classes was getting bullied, she says, and didn’t see anyone else step-up, so she did.

“I went to admin and had spoken up for him because I didn't think it was ok for him to go through,” she said.

The message has now reached thousands across the U.S.

But she says it spans further than just a social media post, it’s something we all should do.

“I feel like everyone has a responsibility to be kind to others and take care of others and I don't think that it's a finger pointing game or anything like that” Hamilton said, “you know this person isn't taking care of her or this person, it's us we have to take care of them ourselves."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Nearly 150 animals rescued after found living in horrific conditions in Thurston County

    Nearly 150 animals rescued after found living in horrific conditions in Thurston County

    Thursday, March 15 2018 9:01 AM EDT2018-03-15 13:01:42 GMT

    THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say it's one of the worst cases of animal abuse they've ever seen and now, almost 150 animals have been rescued from a backyard farm in Tenino, WA.  The animals were found living in horrific conditions and included 23 miniature horses, 10 goats, eight dogs, cats, rabbits, pet birds and more than 100 chickens. One dog was even found lying dead on the property. 

    >>

    THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say it's one of the worst cases of animal abuse they've ever seen and now, almost 150 animals have been rescued from a backyard farm in Tenino, WA.  The animals were found living in horrific conditions and included 23 miniature horses, 10 goats, eight dogs, cats, rabbits, pet birds and more than 100 chickens. One dog was even found lying dead on the property. 

    >>

  • Wife involved in kidnapping, pursuit speaks out

    Wife involved in kidnapping, pursuit speaks out

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 9:22 PM EDT2018-03-15 01:22:00 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley woman says her husband told her he was God as he held her and their children hostage in a van traveling at times over 100 miles per hour Monday. A normal, routine trip to the doctor’s office for Karen Bradley changed dramatically. “Guess what, I have control of the wheel and I'm God and started going the wrong way not to our apartment,” Bradley recounted from Monday.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley woman says her husband told her he was God as he held her and their children hostage in a van traveling at times over 100 miles per hour Monday. A normal, routine trip to the doctor’s office for Karen Bradley changed dramatically. “Guess what, I have control of the wheel and I'm God and started going the wrong way not to our apartment,” Bradley recounted from Monday.

    >>

  • Viral wrong number text ends up raising money for a good cause

    Viral wrong number text ends up raising money for a good cause

    Thursday, March 15 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-03-15 05:05:31 GMT

    KHQ.com - When Tony Wood got a text from a wrong number, he decided to be a little creative with his response, and the text message set off a chain of events that ended up helping Wood's family in a big way. A woman accidentally sent a picture of herself in an evening gown to the wrong number. 

    >>

    KHQ.com - When Tony Wood got a text from a wrong number, he decided to be a little creative with his response, and the text message set off a chain of events that ended up helping Wood's family in a big way. A woman accidentally sent a picture of herself in an evening gown to the wrong number. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Stranger's kindness helps ill Spokane great-grandmother's dream come true

    Stranger's kindness helps ill Spokane great-grandmother's dream come true

    Thursday, March 15 2018 8:58 PM EDT2018-03-16 00:58:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A local great-grandmother in declining health just wanted to watch Dancing with the Stars in a live Spokane show. Her loved ones say a glitch as the family went to buy tickets meant all handicap seats had sold out. Desperate, they said "Help Me Hayley." "She has pneumonia," said Nicole Floate. "They think her double infection is back." It's been a terrifying few months for the many loved ones of Marylin Eskew. "We almost 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A local great-grandmother in declining health just wanted to watch Dancing with the Stars in a live Spokane show. Her loved ones say a glitch as the family went to buy tickets meant all handicap seats had sold out. Desperate, they said "Help Me Hayley." "She has pneumonia," said Nicole Floate. "They think her double infection is back." It's been a terrifying few months for the many loved ones of Marylin Eskew. "We almost 

    >>

  • Walk up, not out: Coeur d'Alene student's message goes viral

    Walk up, not out: Coeur d'Alene student's message goes viral

    Thursday, March 15 2018 8:39 PM EDT2018-03-16 00:39:59 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - On Wednesday, students across the country walked out of class, including students at Coeur d’Alene High School. Grace Hamilton was not one of those students; she says she didn’t agree with the message of the nationwide walkouts. So instead, she and a friend created T-shirts with a simple message, walk up instead of walk out. "I wanted to be a voice for those people who didn't have a voice for themselves,” 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - On Wednesday, students across the country walked out of class, including students at Coeur d’Alene High School. Grace Hamilton was not one of those students; she says she didn’t agree with the message of the nationwide walkouts. So instead, she and a friend created T-shirts with a simple message, walk up instead of walk out. "I wanted to be a voice for those people who didn't have a voice for themselves,” 

    >>

  • Toxicology reports: Driver's BAC nearly twice legal limit in deadly Hayden Lake crash

    Toxicology reports: Driver's BAC nearly twice legal limit in deadly Hayden Lake crash

    Thursday, March 15 2018 8:17 PM EDT2018-03-16 00:17:58 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Team and the Kootenai County Coroner’s Office have concluded their investigation into the January 13, 2018 crash at the Hayden Lake Boat Launch, which resulted in the death of 34-year-old Christopher Lancaster of Spokane, WA. His autopsy and toxicology reports show Lancaster’s blood alcohol level was .144, nearly twice the legal limit. "I wake up everyday and 

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Team and the Kootenai County Coroner’s Office have concluded their investigation into the January 13, 2018 crash at the Hayden Lake Boat Launch, which resulted in the death of 34-year-old Christopher Lancaster of Spokane, WA. His autopsy and toxicology reports show Lancaster’s blood alcohol level was .144, nearly twice the legal limit. "I wake up everyday and 

    >>
    •   