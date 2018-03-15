Stranger's kindness helps ill Spokane great-grandmother's dream come true

A local great-grandmother in declining health just wanted to watch Dancing with the Stars in a live Spokane show. Her loved ones say a glitch as the family went to buy tickets meant all handicap seats had sold out. Desperate, they said "Help Me Hayley."

"She has pneumonia," said Nicole Floate. "They think her double infection is back."

It's been a terrifying few months for the many loved ones of Marylin Eskew.

"We almost lost her three times since October," she said.

Marylin is a paraplegic, suffering from relentless bedsores. Her declining health means her four bedroom walls are often all she gets.

"She's been bed ridden for six months," she said.

Her granddaughter Nicole was determined to lift her spirits.

"I thought this was a once in a lifetime thing, (DWTS) is actually coming to Spokane," she said.

As a die-hard fan of the show, Nicole was determined to get them to the live Spokane performance.

"I gave (the ticket company) my card number and everything," Nicole said. "They gave me a confirmation number and said I'd get an email with the tickets."

Nicole said the email never came and by the time the glitch was realized, every handicap seat had sold-out.

"The best they could do was give me three regular seats, but my grandma is paralyzed," she said. "She can't take a regular seat."

That's when they called Hayley.

"I was hoping Hayley could help us figure out at least what happened," she said.

Hayley did more than that. She got in touch with Ryan Wittstruck with the INB Performing Arts Center. Wittstruck worked his magic to grant Marylin's wish.

"She started crying," Nicole said. "She was in awe that she got to go."

Wittstruck worked with the crew to making some adjustments to the soundboard equipment to make room for a new seat for Marylin. The family was left stunned.

"It was absolutely amazing," Nicole said. "When it all started, her eyes were really big and she was just like wow."

It was a night off of worrying. A few hours free of pain.

"It was priceless," Nicole said.

A lifetime memory Marylin and her best girls will never forget.

"You can't put a price tag on this," she said.