Amber Alert for 1-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint cancelled; Suspect still at large

UPDATE: The Amber Alert issued for a one-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint has been cancelled. The baby has been found safe.



Police are still searching for the suspect, Terrance L Lee-Hammond Jr, who is believed to have kidnapped his son at gunpoint Thursday night from his mother's residence in Bothell.



Lee-Hammond is believed to be driving a 19 98 blue Toyota Corolla license plate B I H 7 8 9 9 with a second black male passenger. The passenger side front tire is all black and the rear passenger window is damaged or missing. The rear passenger tail light is not working.



PREVIOUS COVERAGE:



An Amber Alert has been issued for all of Washington for a one-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint in Bothell.

Bothell Polie say Terrance Lee-Hammond kidnapped his son, Jahvell Scott from his mother's residence in Bothell at gun point. Witness advised the suspect left with a black male in a dark green or blue colored 4 door "Volvo like" sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.