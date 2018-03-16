Amber Alert for 1-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint cancelled; Susp - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Amber Alert for 1-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint cancelled; Suspect still at large

Posted: Updated:
BOTHELL, Wash. -

UPDATE: The Amber Alert issued for a one-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint has been cancelled. The baby has been found safe. 

Police are still searching for the suspect, Terrance L Lee-Hammond Jr, who is believed to have kidnapped his son at gunpoint Thursday night from his mother's residence in Bothell.

Lee-Hammond is believed to be driving a 19 98 blue Toyota Corolla license plate B I H 7 8 9 9 with a second black male passenger. The passenger side front tire is all black and the rear passenger window is damaged or missing. The rear passenger tail light is not working.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

An Amber Alert has been issued for all of Washington for a one-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint in Bothell.

Bothell Polie say Terrance Lee-Hammond kidnapped his son, Jahvell Scott from his mother's residence in Bothell at gun point. Witness advised the suspect left with a black male in a dark green or blue colored 4 door "Volvo like" sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Family who found human remains in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry speaks out about identification

    Family who found human remains in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry speaks out about identification

    Friday, March 16 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-03-16 06:11:50 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane.  On September 3, 2017, Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the rock quarry located on W. Kathleen Ave for human remains that were located near the bottom. 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane.  On September 3, 2017, Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the rock quarry located on W. Kathleen Ave for human remains that were located near the bottom. 

    >>

  • Rosalia firefighter arrested for stealing, pawning department's equipment

    Rosalia firefighter arrested for stealing, pawning department's equipment

    Friday, March 16 2018 2:33 AM EDT2018-03-16 06:33:14 GMT

    ROSALIA, Wash. - Whitman County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Kelly Brown of Rosalia Thursday afternoon while serving a search warrant on his home.  Deputies had been investigating several property related crimes in the area when they received information about a vehicle that may have been involved in a burglary on Gashous Rd. The theft was reported to authorities in late February. It was later identified as belonging to Brown. 

    >>

    ROSALIA, Wash. - Whitman County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Kelly Brown of Rosalia Thursday afternoon while serving a search warrant on his home.  Deputies had been investigating several property related crimes in the area when they received information about a vehicle that may have been involved in a burglary on Gashous Rd. The theft was reported to authorities in late February. It was later identified as belonging to Brown. 

    >>

  • Ephrata man spends night in cave after nearly driving off cliff

    Ephrata man spends night in cave after nearly driving off cliff

    Thursday, March 15 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-03-15 23:34:21 GMT

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say an Ephrata man is counting his blessings after he nearly drove off a cliff in the Douglas Creek area of Douglas County Tuesday evening.  Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said that 37-year old Kevin Remington was on his way home to Ephrata from Leavenworth when he left the roadway.  Remington told deputies that he thought Douglas Creek would allow him to bypass Quincy on his drive 

    >>

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say an Ephrata man is counting his blessings after he nearly drove off a cliff in the Douglas Creek area of Douglas County Tuesday evening.  Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said that 37-year old Kevin Remington was on his way home to Ephrata from Leavenworth when he left the roadway.  Remington told deputies that he thought Douglas Creek would allow him to bypass Quincy on his drive 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Amber Alert for 1-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint cancelled; Suspect still at large

    Amber Alert for 1-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint cancelled; Suspect still at large

    Friday, March 16 2018 9:36 AM EDT2018-03-16 13:36:58 GMT

    UPDATE: The Amber Alert issued for a one-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint has been cancelled and the baby has been found safe.  However, police are still searching for the suspect, Terrance L Lee-Hammond Jr, who is believed to have kidnapped his son at gunpoint Thursday night from his mother's residence in Bothell. Lee-Hammond is believed to be driving a 1998 blue Toyota Corolla license plate BIH7899 with a second black male passenger.

    >>

    UPDATE: The Amber Alert issued for a one-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint has been cancelled and the baby has been found safe.  However, police are still searching for the suspect, Terrance L Lee-Hammond Jr, who is believed to have kidnapped his son at gunpoint Thursday night from his mother's residence in Bothell. Lee-Hammond is believed to be driving a 1998 blue Toyota Corolla license plate BIH7899 with a second black male passenger.

    >>

  • Authorities searching for suspect who fled on foot after police chase and car crash in Airway Heights

    Authorities searching for suspect who fled on foot after police chase and car crash in Airway Heights

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:14 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:14:27 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Authorities in Airway Heights are searching for a suspect after a police chase with a stolen vehicle ended in a car crash near Sunset Highway and Flint Rd.  Washington State Patrol attempted to stop the suspect vehicle for a traffic violation and that's when a police chase ensued, but it was short lived. Authorities say within 10 seconds the vehicle did a 180 and crashed.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Authorities in Airway Heights are searching for a suspect after a police chase with a stolen vehicle ended in a car crash near Sunset Highway and Flint Rd.  Washington State Patrol attempted to stop the suspect vehicle for a traffic violation and that's when a police chase ensued, but it was short lived. Authorities say within 10 seconds the vehicle did a 180 and crashed.

    >>

  • Romanian man officially listed as dead even though he's alive

    Romanian man officially listed as dead even though he's alive

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:08 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:08:40 GMT

    BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - A Romanian court has rejected a man's claim that he's alive, after he was officially registered as deceased.    A court spokeswoman said Friday that 63-year-old Constantin Reliu lost his case in the northeast city of Vasului because he appealed too late. The ruling is final.  Media reported Reliu went to Turkey in 1992 for work and lost contact with his Romanian family.

    >>

    BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - A Romanian court has rejected a man's claim that he's alive, after he was officially registered as deceased.    A court spokeswoman said Friday that 63-year-old Constantin Reliu lost his case in the northeast city of Vasului because he appealed too late. The ruling is final.  Media reported Reliu went to Turkey in 1992 for work and lost contact with his Romanian family.

    >>
    •   