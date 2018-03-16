Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint

An Amber Alert has been issued for all of Washington for a one-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint in Bothell.

Bothell Polie say Terrance Lee-Hammond kidnapped his son, Jahvell Scott from his mother's residence in Bothell at gun point. Witness advised the suspect left with a black male in a dark green or blue colored 4 door "Volvo like" sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.