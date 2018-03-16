St. Patrick's parade in Boston won't let anti-war vets march - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

St. Patrick's parade in Boston won't let anti-war vets march

BOSTON -

(AP) - Boston's popular St. Patrick's Day parade is all about veterans - but not all who've served in uniform will be allowed to march this weekend.
  
The South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, which runs the annual event, is refusing to accommodate Veterans for Peace in Sunday's parade.
  
Council leader David Falvey says the anti-war group won't be allowed to participate because members have staged protests elsewhere against the U.S., and some have been detained.
  
Falvey says the group "doesn't fit with the parade."
  
Veterans for Peace coordinator Pat Scanlon says his group's exclusion violates the time-honored battlefield principle that no soldier is ever left behind.
  
Scanlon says all veterans, including peace activists, deserve to be honored for their service.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/15/2018 9:16:17 PM (GMT -7:00)

