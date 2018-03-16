Rosalia firefighter arrested for stealing, pawning department's equipment

Whitman County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Kelly Brown of Rosalia Thursday afternoon while serving a search warrant on his home.

Deputies had been investigating several property related crimes in the area when they received information about a vehicle that may have been involved in a burglary on Gashous Rd. The theft was reported to authorities in late February. It was later identified as belonging to Brown.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Brown, a current member of the Rosalia Fire Department, had recently pawned a fire department portable radio at a Pawn Shop in Spokane. This led investigators to find several other items had been taken or were missing from the fire department in recent months.

Brown was booked into the Whitman County Jail late Thursday afternoon on charges of 2nd degree theft, 2nd degree burglary, and additional narcotics related charges. He was later released on his own recognizance after a brief first appearance in Superior Court.

At this time, deputies say Brown is cooperating with the investigation and assisting deputies in recovering some of the stolen property.