Authorities searching for suspect who fled on foot after police chase and car crash in Airway Heights

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Authorities in Airway Heights are searching for a suspect after a police chase with a stolen vehicle ended in a car crash near Sunset Highway and Flint Rd.



Washington State Patrol attempted to stop the suspect vehicle for a traffic violation and that's when a police chase ensued, but it was short lived. Authorities say within 10 seconds the vehicle did a 180 and crashed. The suspect fled after the car crash.



Spokane Police K9 units were called in to search for the suspect but were unable to find him.



The suspect is described as a white male wearing a t-shirt and jeans with a black baseball cap on backwards.

