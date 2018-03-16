Romanian man officially listed as dead even though he's alive

Romanian man officially listed as dead even though he's alivePosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
The Wake Up Show
The Wake Up Show
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Family who found human remains in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry speaks out about identification
Family who found human remains in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry speaks out about identification
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane. On September 3, 2017, Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the rock quarry located on W. Kathleen Ave for human remains that were located near the bottom.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane. On September 3, 2017, Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the rock quarry located on W. Kathleen Ave for human remains that were located near the bottom.>>
Rosalia firefighter arrested for stealing, pawning department's equipment
Rosalia firefighter arrested for stealing, pawning department's equipment
ROSALIA, Wash. - Whitman County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Kelly Brown of Rosalia Thursday afternoon while serving a search warrant on his home. Deputies had been investigating several property related crimes in the area when they received information about a vehicle that may have been involved in a burglary on Gashous Rd. The theft was reported to authorities in late February. It was later identified as belonging to Brown.>>
ROSALIA, Wash. - Whitman County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Kelly Brown of Rosalia Thursday afternoon while serving a search warrant on his home. Deputies had been investigating several property related crimes in the area when they received information about a vehicle that may have been involved in a burglary on Gashous Rd. The theft was reported to authorities in late February. It was later identified as belonging to Brown.>>
Ephrata man spends night in cave after nearly driving off cliff
Ephrata man spends night in cave after nearly driving off cliff
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say an Ephrata man is counting his blessings after he nearly drove off a cliff in the Douglas Creek area of Douglas County Tuesday evening. Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said that 37-year old Kevin Remington was on his way home to Ephrata from Leavenworth when he left the roadway. Remington told deputies that he thought Douglas Creek would allow him to bypass Quincy on his drive>>
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say an Ephrata man is counting his blessings after he nearly drove off a cliff in the Douglas Creek area of Douglas County Tuesday evening. Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said that 37-year old Kevin Remington was on his way home to Ephrata from Leavenworth when he left the roadway. Remington told deputies that he thought Douglas Creek would allow him to bypass Quincy on his drive>>
NASA: Astronaut’s DNA no longer matches identical twin’s after time in space
NASA: Astronaut’s DNA no longer matches identical twin’s after time in space
Spending a year in space not only changes your outlook on life- it transforms your genes, too. Preliminary results from NASA’s Twins Study reveal that 7% of astronaut Scott Kelly’s genes did not return to normal after his return to Earth two years ago. The Twins Study brought ten research teams from around the country together to accomplish one goal: discover what happens to the human body after spending one year in space. The study looked a...>>
Spending a year in space not only changes your outlook on life- it transforms your genes, too. Preliminary results from NASA’s Twins Study reveal that 7% of astronaut Scott Kelly’s genes did not return to normal after his return to Earth two years ago. The Twins Study brought ten research teams from around the country together to accomplish one goal: discover what happens to the human body after spending one year in space. The study looked a...>>
Nearly 150 animals rescued after found living in horrific conditions in Thurston County
Nearly 150 animals rescued after found living in horrific conditions in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say it's one of the worst cases of animal abuse they've ever seen and now, almost 150 animals have been rescued from a backyard farm in Tenino, WA. The animals were found living in horrific conditions and included 23 miniature horses, 10 goats, eight dogs, cats, rabbits, pet birds and more than 100 chickens. One dog was even found lying dead on the property.>>
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say it's one of the worst cases of animal abuse they've ever seen and now, almost 150 animals have been rescued from a backyard farm in Tenino, WA. The animals were found living in horrific conditions and included 23 miniature horses, 10 goats, eight dogs, cats, rabbits, pet birds and more than 100 chickens. One dog was even found lying dead on the property.>>
Amber Alert for 1-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint cancelled; Suspect still at large
Amber Alert for 1-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint cancelled; Suspect still at large
UPDATE: The Amber Alert issued for a one-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint has been cancelled and the baby has been found safe. However, police are still searching for the suspect, Terrance L Lee-Hammond Jr, who is believed to have kidnapped his son at gunpoint Thursday night from his mother's residence in Bothell. Lee-Hammond is believed to be driving a 1998 blue Toyota Corolla license plate BIH7899 with a second black male passenger.>>
UPDATE: The Amber Alert issued for a one-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint has been cancelled and the baby has been found safe. However, police are still searching for the suspect, Terrance L Lee-Hammond Jr, who is believed to have kidnapped his son at gunpoint Thursday night from his mother's residence in Bothell. Lee-Hammond is believed to be driving a 1998 blue Toyota Corolla license plate BIH7899 with a second black male passenger.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Amber Alert for 1-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint cancelled; Suspect still at large
Amber Alert for 1-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint cancelled; Suspect still at large
UPDATE: The Amber Alert issued for a one-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint has been cancelled and the baby has been found safe. However, police are still searching for the suspect, Terrance L Lee-Hammond Jr, who is believed to have kidnapped his son at gunpoint Thursday night from his mother's residence in Bothell. Lee-Hammond is believed to be driving a 1998 blue Toyota Corolla license plate BIH7899 with a second black male passenger.>>
UPDATE: The Amber Alert issued for a one-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint has been cancelled and the baby has been found safe. However, police are still searching for the suspect, Terrance L Lee-Hammond Jr, who is believed to have kidnapped his son at gunpoint Thursday night from his mother's residence in Bothell. Lee-Hammond is believed to be driving a 1998 blue Toyota Corolla license plate BIH7899 with a second black male passenger.>>
Authorities searching for suspect who fled on foot after police chase and car crash in Airway Heights
Authorities searching for suspect who fled on foot after police chase and car crash in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Authorities in Airway Heights are searching for a suspect after a police chase with a stolen vehicle ended in a car crash near Sunset Highway and Flint Rd. Washington State Patrol attempted to stop the suspect vehicle for a traffic violation and that's when a police chase ensued, but it was short lived. Authorities say within 10 seconds the vehicle did a 180 and crashed.>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Authorities in Airway Heights are searching for a suspect after a police chase with a stolen vehicle ended in a car crash near Sunset Highway and Flint Rd. Washington State Patrol attempted to stop the suspect vehicle for a traffic violation and that's when a police chase ensued, but it was short lived. Authorities say within 10 seconds the vehicle did a 180 and crashed.>>
Romanian man officially listed as dead even though he's alive
Romanian man officially listed as dead even though he's alive
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - A Romanian court has rejected a man's claim that he's alive, after he was officially registered as deceased. A court spokeswoman said Friday that 63-year-old Constantin Reliu lost his case in the northeast city of Vasului because he appealed too late. The ruling is final. Media reported Reliu went to Turkey in 1992 for work and lost contact with his Romanian family.>>
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - A Romanian court has rejected a man's claim that he's alive, after he was officially registered as deceased. A court spokeswoman said Friday that 63-year-old Constantin Reliu lost his case in the northeast city of Vasului because he appealed too late. The ruling is final. Media reported Reliu went to Turkey in 1992 for work and lost contact with his Romanian family.>>
U.S. Military helicopter crash in Iraq kills all 7 service members on board
U.S. Military helicopter crash in Iraq kills all 7 service members on board
BAGHDAD (NBC NEWS)- A military helicopter with U.S. service members aboard crashed in Iraq late Thursday, U.S. Central Command and military officials said. All seven service members aboard American helicopter that crashed in Iraq were killed. "A U.S. military aircraft has crashed in western Iraq with U.S. service members aboard," CENTCOM said in a statement. Rescue teams were sent to the scene soon after the crash.>>
BAGHDAD (NBC NEWS)- A military helicopter with U.S. service members aboard crashed in Iraq late Thursday, U.S. Central Command and military officials said. All seven service members aboard American helicopter that crashed in Iraq were killed. "A U.S. military aircraft has crashed in western Iraq with U.S. service members aboard," CENTCOM said in a statement. Rescue teams were sent to the scene soon after the crash.>>
6 dead in pedestrian bridge collapse in Florida
6 dead in pedestrian bridge collapse in Florida
MIAMI (AP) - Miami-Dade Police say the death toll is up to six people in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge to Florida International University. Det. Alvaro Alvaro Zabaleta says the operation has turned from rescue to recovery. He says they can't yet release any information about the victims. He says 10 people were initially hospitalized.>>
MIAMI (AP) - Miami-Dade Police say the death toll is up to six people in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge to Florida International University. Det. Alvaro Alvaro Zabaleta says the operation has turned from rescue to recovery. He says they can't yet release any information about the victims. He says 10 people were initially hospitalized.>>
Rosalia firefighter arrested for stealing, pawning department's equipment
Rosalia firefighter arrested for stealing, pawning department's equipment
ROSALIA, Wash. - Whitman County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Kelly Brown of Rosalia Thursday afternoon while serving a search warrant on his home. Deputies had been investigating several property related crimes in the area when they received information about a vehicle that may have been involved in a burglary on Gashous Rd. The theft was reported to authorities in late February. It was later identified as belonging to Brown.>>
ROSALIA, Wash. - Whitman County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Kelly Brown of Rosalia Thursday afternoon while serving a search warrant on his home. Deputies had been investigating several property related crimes in the area when they received information about a vehicle that may have been involved in a burglary on Gashous Rd. The theft was reported to authorities in late February. It was later identified as belonging to Brown.>>
Family who found human remains in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry speaks out about identification
Family who found human remains in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry speaks out about identification
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane. On September 3, 2017, Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the rock quarry located on W. Kathleen Ave for human remains that were located near the bottom.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane. On September 3, 2017, Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the rock quarry located on W. Kathleen Ave for human remains that were located near the bottom.>>
NASA: Astronaut’s DNA no longer matches identical twin’s after time in space
NASA: Astronaut’s DNA no longer matches identical twin’s after time in space
Spending a year in space not only changes your outlook on life- it transforms your genes, too. Preliminary results from NASA’s Twins Study reveal that 7% of astronaut Scott Kelly’s genes did not return to normal after his return to Earth two years ago. The Twins Study brought ten research teams from around the country together to accomplish one goal: discover what happens to the human body after spending one year in space. The study looked a...>>
Spending a year in space not only changes your outlook on life- it transforms your genes, too. Preliminary results from NASA’s Twins Study reveal that 7% of astronaut Scott Kelly’s genes did not return to normal after his return to Earth two years ago. The Twins Study brought ten research teams from around the country together to accomplish one goal: discover what happens to the human body after spending one year in space. The study looked a...>>
Army veteran who faces deportation is denied US citizenship
Army veteran who faces deportation is denied US citizenship
CHICAGO (AP) - An Army veteran with a green card who faces deportation because of a 2008 drug conviction has been denied U.S. citizenship. The decision Thursday by immigration officials means Miguel Perez Jr. can be deported to Mexico at any time. The 39-year-old Perez petitioned immigration officials to be granted citizenship retroactive to when he joined the military in 2001. Perez served two tours in Afghanistan. He says he mistakenly thought he becam...>>
CHICAGO (AP) - An Army veteran with a green card who faces deportation because of a 2008 drug conviction has been denied U.S. citizenship. The decision Thursday by immigration officials means Miguel Perez Jr. can be deported to Mexico at any time. The 39-year-old Perez petitioned immigration officials to be granted citizenship retroactive to when he joined the military in 2001. Perez served two tours in Afghanistan. He says he mistakenly thought he becam...>>
Workers at DC jail complex fall ill after package is opened
Workers at DC jail complex fall ill after package is opened
WASHINGTON (AP) - Fire and corrections officials in the District of Columbia say over a dozen employees at the city's jail complex fell ill after a package that likely contained the powerful opioid fentanyl was opened. The Washington Post reported Thursday that four workers in the mail room were immediately taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center and three decided to go later. Nine others were treated at the jail facility. Officials described the symptoms as r...>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - Fire and corrections officials in the District of Columbia say over a dozen employees at the city's jail complex fell ill after a package that likely contained the powerful opioid fentanyl was opened. The Washington Post reported Thursday that four workers in the mail room were immediately taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center and three decided to go later. Nine others were treated at the jail facility. Officials described the symptoms as r...>>